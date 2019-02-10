Carolinas hoops: Monday’s regional college basketball games

MONDAY’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY
No. 3 VIRGINIA (20-2, 8-2 ACC) at No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA (19-4, 9-1)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m., ESPN
The visiting Cavaliers have their second tough game in 48 hours. You can look for Virginia to tighten the 3-point defense after Duke hit 10-of-14 from long distance Saturday night against the Cavaliers. The Tar Heel defense was shaky in Saturday’s overtime victory at home against Miami. The Tar Heels are tied with Duke for the league lead, with Virginia sitting a game behind.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (7-14, 4-10 CIAA) at CLAFLIN (10-12, 8-8)
JTK Center, Orangeburg, S.C., 7:30 p.m.
These teams met Jan. 28 in Charlotte, with the Golden Bulls edging Claflin 64-63. Cayse Minor scored 26 points for the Bulls in that game, and reserve Nenad Milenkovic scored nine points late in the contest. Rebounding was a problem for JCSU in that game, with Claflin piling up a 43-33 advantage.
Steve Lyttle
