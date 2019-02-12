Region Gameday: Wednesday’s college basketball games

CLEMSON (15-8, 5-5 ACC) at MIAMI (10-13, 2-9)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2
The visiting Tigers have won four straight and are coming off a victory over ranked Virginia Tech. Clemson held the normally-efficient Hokies to 26 percent 3-point shooting. Miami is coming off one of its best games this season, a three-point overtime loss to North Carolina. Chris Lykes scored 29 for the Hurricanes.
WAKE FOREST (9-13, 2-8 ACC) at No. 17 FLORIDA STATE (18-5, 6-4)
Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla., 7 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
The Deacons are 0-7 on the road this season, and the last five losses have come by an average margin of 18 points. Florida State has won five straight ACC games. The last time the Seminoles did that was seven years ago, during FSU’s run to the ACC tournament championship.
SYRACUSE (17-7, 8-3 ACC) at N.C. STATE (17-7, 5-6)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 8 p.m., WMYT
This launches the toughest part of Syracuse’s schedule, as the Orange faces Louisville, Duke and North Carolina after the Wolfpack. In the past two games, the Wolfpack’s Braxton Beverly has scored 34 points, hit 65 percent of his 3-pointers and committed zero turnovers.
SOUTH CAROLINA (12-11, 7-3 SEC) at No. 1 TENNESSEE (22-1, 10-0)
Thomson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn., 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
A Tennessee victory would be the Vols’ 19th straight – the longest in coach Rick Barnes’ 32-year head coaching career. Chris Silva had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks in their January home loss to the Vols. Tennessee’s next game is Saturday’s showdown with Kentucky.
PRESBYTERIAN (15-11, 7-4 Big South) at WINTHROP (16-8, 8-3)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian won the teams’ first meeting this season, 99-91, getting 28 points from Adam Flagler and 22 from Francois Lewis. Winthrop’s Nych Smith scored 35. The Eagles lead Division I in 3-point field goals per game, averaging 12.7.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (11-12, 5-5 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (15-10, 5-5)
Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
The visiting Buccaneers are the only Big South team with more road wins (three) than at home (two). In the teams’ first meeting this season, Gardner-Webb shot 16 percent from the floor in the first half and lost 74-60. The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ David Efianayi is averaging 23.8 points in his last six games.
NEWBERRY (9-13, 4-10 South Atlantic) at QUEENS (22-3, 14-1)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Want to see some offense? Here’s your game. Newberry has scored 100 or more points five times this season, and the team’s meeting in January produced a 96-94 Queens victory that included a 26-point, 19-rebound performance by the Royals’ Shaun Willett.
