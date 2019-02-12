College Sports

Kellan Grady’s 28 points lead Davidson past Fordham

Observer Staff Report

February 12, 2019 09:26 PM

NEW YORK

Kellan Grady scored 28 points Tuesday, leading Davidson to a 79-69 victory against Fordham at Rose Hill Gym.

The Wildcats (18-6, 9-2) moved back into sole possession of first place in the league with the victory, ahead of Virginia Commonwealth (17-6, 8-2), which plays Richmond on Wednesday.

Davidson, rebounding from a surprising loss Saturday at Massachusetts, led 36-25 at halftime, although the Rams (10-14, 1-10) kept it close most of the way. The Wildcats closed the half on a 9-2 run, all of their points coming on three 3-pointers by guard Luke Frampton. His final 3-pointer came as the halftime buzzer sounded.

Three who mattered

Grady, Davidson: After scoring just four points against UMass and five last week against Rhode Island, Wildcats’ sophomore guard hit 9 of 15 shots and scored 28 against the Rams.

Frampton, Davidson: A-10’s top 3-point shooter scored 15 points - on five 3-pointers.

Jalen Cobb, Fordham: Rams freshman guard scored 16 points and added four rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block before fouling out.

Worth mentioning

▪ Fordham’s Chuba Ohams was ejected in the second half after receiving his second technical foul. Ohams and Frampton exchanged words on the first technical (Frampton also receiving one), and Ohams appeared to go after Frampton again on Davidson’s next possession, getting Ohams tossed from the game.

▪ The Wildcats also got a big game from freshman forward Luka Brajkovic (18 points, 12 rebounds).

▪ Much of the inspiration for Davidson coach Bob McKillop’s guard-oriented, free-flowing offense came from the 1970-71 Fordham team of former coach Digger Phelps, whose team played that style of basketball. McKillop was a player at Hofstra at the time.

▪ The Wildcats play again Friday against Saint Joseph’s at Belk Arena. Fordham is at Rhode Island on Saturday.

▪ Due to bad weather, Davidson had travel problems getting to the Rams’ Bronx campus and was unable to have a shoot-around Tuesday morning.

DAVIDSON 79, FORDHAM 69

Davidson

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brajkovic

33

9-15

0-1

12

5

18

Frampton

32

5-9

0-0

7

4

15

Grady

38

9-15

10-12

5

2

28

Gudmundsson

38

2-8

7-8

5

0

11

Pritchett

32

2-4

0-1

5

3

4

Collins

20

1-3

0-0

3

3

3

Kovacevic

5

0-1

0-0

3

2

0

Wynter

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

28-55

17-22

40

19

79

Percentages: FG .509, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Frampton 5-9, Collins 1-3, Brajkovic 0-1, Grady 0-1, Gudmundsson 0-2, Pritchett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (7 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Pritchett). Turnovers: 11 (Pritchett 4, Brajkovic 2, Gudmundsson 2, Collins, Grady, Kovacevic). Steals: 4 (Brajkovic, Frampton, Gudmundsson, Pritchett). Technical Fouls: Frampton, 15:01 second.

Fordham

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Bunting

21

0-0

0-0

3

1

0

Ohams

17

2-3

0-0

4

3

4

Cobb

30

5-10

3-4

4

5

16

Honor

39

6-17

3-4

3

3

16

Portley

34

3-13

2-4

3

2

11

Eyisi

19

2-3

3-5

4

4

7

Perry

16

2-8

0-0

0

1

6

Pekarek

5

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

Raut

--

3-6

1-2

2

2

9

Totals

200

23-60

12-19

24

21

69

Percentages: FG .383, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Cobb 3-4, Portley 3-11, Perry 2-5, Raut 2-5, Honor 1-7, Ohams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 6 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Bunting, Cobb, Eyisi). Turnovers: 6 (Pekarek 2, Eyisi, Honor, Ohams, Portley). Steals: 6 (Cobb 3, Bunting, Pekarek, Portley). Technical Fouls: Ohams, 15:01 second; Ohams, 14:33 second.

Davidson

36

43

79

Fordham

25

44

69

  Comments  

things to do