Kellan Grady’s 28 points lead Davidson past Fordham

Kellan Grady scored 28 points Tuesday, leading Davidson to a 79-69 victory against Fordham at Rose Hill Gym.
The Wildcats (18-6, 9-2) moved back into sole possession of first place in the league with the victory, ahead of Virginia Commonwealth (17-6, 8-2), which plays Richmond on Wednesday.
Davidson, rebounding from a surprising loss Saturday at Massachusetts, led 36-25 at halftime, although the Rams (10-14, 1-10) kept it close most of the way. The Wildcats closed the half on a 9-2 run, all of their points coming on three 3-pointers by guard Luke Frampton. His final 3-pointer came as the halftime buzzer sounded.
Three who mattered
Grady, Davidson: After scoring just four points against UMass and five last week against Rhode Island, Wildcats’ sophomore guard hit 9 of 15 shots and scored 28 against the Rams.
Frampton, Davidson: A-10’s top 3-point shooter scored 15 points - on five 3-pointers.
Jalen Cobb, Fordham: Rams freshman guard scored 16 points and added four rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block before fouling out.
Worth mentioning
▪ Fordham’s Chuba Ohams was ejected in the second half after receiving his second technical foul. Ohams and Frampton exchanged words on the first technical (Frampton also receiving one), and Ohams appeared to go after Frampton again on Davidson’s next possession, getting Ohams tossed from the game.
▪ The Wildcats also got a big game from freshman forward Luka Brajkovic (18 points, 12 rebounds).
▪ Much of the inspiration for Davidson coach Bob McKillop’s guard-oriented, free-flowing offense came from the 1970-71 Fordham team of former coach Digger Phelps, whose team played that style of basketball. McKillop was a player at Hofstra at the time.
▪ The Wildcats play again Friday against Saint Joseph’s at Belk Arena. Fordham is at Rhode Island on Saturday.
▪ Due to bad weather, Davidson had travel problems getting to the Rams’ Bronx campus and was unable to have a shoot-around Tuesday morning.
DAVIDSON 79, FORDHAM 69
Davidson
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brajkovic
33
9-15
0-1
12
5
18
Frampton
32
5-9
0-0
7
4
15
Grady
38
9-15
10-12
5
2
28
Gudmundsson
38
2-8
7-8
5
0
11
Pritchett
32
2-4
0-1
5
3
4
Collins
20
1-3
0-0
3
3
3
Kovacevic
5
0-1
0-0
3
2
0
Wynter
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
28-55
17-22
40
19
79
Percentages: FG .509, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Frampton 5-9, Collins 1-3, Brajkovic 0-1, Grady 0-1, Gudmundsson 0-2, Pritchett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (7 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Pritchett). Turnovers: 11 (Pritchett 4, Brajkovic 2, Gudmundsson 2, Collins, Grady, Kovacevic). Steals: 4 (Brajkovic, Frampton, Gudmundsson, Pritchett). Technical Fouls: Frampton, 15:01 second.
Fordham
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Bunting
21
0-0
0-0
3
1
0
Ohams
17
2-3
0-0
4
3
4
Cobb
30
5-10
3-4
4
5
16
Honor
39
6-17
3-4
3
3
16
Portley
34
3-13
2-4
3
2
11
Eyisi
19
2-3
3-5
4
4
7
Perry
16
2-8
0-0
0
1
6
Pekarek
5
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Raut
--
3-6
1-2
2
2
9
Totals
200
23-60
12-19
24
21
69
Percentages: FG .383, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Cobb 3-4, Portley 3-11, Perry 2-5, Raut 2-5, Honor 1-7, Ohams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 6 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Bunting, Cobb, Eyisi). Turnovers: 6 (Pekarek 2, Eyisi, Honor, Ohams, Portley). Steals: 6 (Cobb 3, Bunting, Pekarek, Portley). Technical Fouls: Ohams, 15:01 second; Ohams, 14:33 second.
Davidson
36
43
—
79
Fordham
25
44
—
69
