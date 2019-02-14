College Sports

Region Gameday: Friday’s college basketball matchup to watch

Davidson sophomore guard Kellan Grady and the Wildcats will play host to Atlantic 10 rival Saint Joseph’s on Friday. Grady averages 17.2 points to lead Davidson in scoring.
SAINT JOSEPH’S (11-14, 4-8 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (18-6, 9-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m., ESPN2

The Wildcats can avenge one of their conference losses. Davidson dropped a 61-60 decision last month at Saint Joseph’s, hitting only 39 percent of its shots and getting to the foul line seven times (eight below the Wildcats’ season average). Chris Clover was a big problem for Davidson, as the Hawks’ guard scored 18 points and hit five 3-pointers, including the game-winner. ...Nearly 50 NBA scouts and team executives, in town for All-Star Weekend, are expected at the game, primarily to watch Davidson guard Kellan Grady and Hawks forward Charlie Brown, the A-10’s leading scorer.

