Region Gameday: Friday’s college basketball matchup to watch

SAINT JOSEPH’S (11-14, 4-8 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (18-6, 9-2)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m., ESPN2
The Wildcats can avenge one of their conference losses. Davidson dropped a 61-60 decision last month at Saint Joseph’s, hitting only 39 percent of its shots and getting to the foul line seven times (eight below the Wildcats’ season average). Chris Clover was a big problem for Davidson, as the Hawks’ guard scored 18 points and hit five 3-pointers, including the game-winner. ...Nearly 50 NBA scouts and team executives, in town for All-Star Weekend, are expected at the game, primarily to watch Davidson guard Kellan Grady and Hawks forward Charlie Brown, the A-10’s leading scorer.
Steve Lyttle
