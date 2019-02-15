With NBA All-Star Steph Curry watching, Davidson rallies past Saint Joseph’s

Davidson’s Wildcats turned it up defensively in the second half Friday night and went on to an 80-72 victory against Saint Joseph’s in front of a sellout crowd at Belk Arena.
With NBA All-Star and Davidson alum Stephen Curry sitting courtside, the Wildcats (19-6, 10-2 Atlantic 10) overcame some hot Hawks shooting in the first half to regain sole possession of first place in the league.
Saint Joseph’s (11-15, 4-9), which beat the Wildcats in Philadelphia in their first meeting, made 10-of-22 3-pointers in the first half and led 42-35 at halftime.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
But the Wildcats put the defensive clamps down in the second half. With the added benefit of Hawks star Charlie Brown playing with four fouls, Davidson held Saint Joseph’s to 2-of-13 shooting from long range and 10-of-22 from the field in the second half.
A 13-4 run – highlighted by three consecutive 3-pointers from Jon Axel Gudmundsson (two of them) and Luke Frampton – brought the Wildcats back midway through the second half.
“It’s where it starts for us,” Davidson guard KiShawn Pritchett (18 points) said of the team’s defense. “We have confidence in our ability to score, but we’ve had success this year when we defend our best.”
Saint Joseph’s carved out a lead throughout most of the first half thanks to some sharp 3-point shooting. Led by Brown (3-of-5) and Taylor Funk (3-of-6), Saint Joseph’s hit 10-of-22 shots from long range.
After the Wildcats opened the game with two consecutive baskets, the Hawks responded with a 9-0 run. Saint Joseph’s would lead by as many as 10 points (21-11) before the Wildcats got back into it.
But the Hawks kept control and led 42-35 at halftime when Funk banked in a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
Curry, sitting courtside, was animated the entire game, celebrating big baskets by the Wildcats and jumping into the stands to join a group of fans afterward.
“(Curry) was up,” McKillop said. “I could see him from the corner of my eye.”
Three who mattered
Gudmundsson, Davidson: Scored 21 points, had six rebounds and seven assists. Also had a key steal late in the game.
Brown, Saint Joseph’s: Atlantic 10’s leading scorer, saddled with four fouls for much of the second half, finished 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Pritchett, Davidson: Wildcats junior guard made 4-of-6 3-pointers, scored a career-high 18 points. He also had four rebounds and five assists.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Wildcats play again Tuesday at home against Dayton. Saint Joseph’s doesn’t play again until Feb. 23 at Massachusetts.
▪ McKillop and Saint Joseph’s Phil Martelli are in a group of just eight coaches who have won 400 or more games at one school (McKillop 572 entering Friday’s game; Martelli 441). The others: Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim; Oakland’s Greg Kampe; Michigan State’s Tom Izzo; Gonzaga’s Mark Few; Houston Baptist’s Ron Contrell; and Saint Mary’s Randy Bennett.
▪ Two Saint Joseph’s institutions at the game: the hawk mascot (which is at every contest, home and away); radio analyst and ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
▪ Luka Brajkovic showed some passing chops in the first half, whipping a no-look, over-the-shoulder assist to Pritchett under the basket.
▪ The Wildcats also wore special black and neon-green uniforms (a departure from their red-and-black school colors) furnished by the Under Armor apparel company endorsed by Curry and which outfits Davidson athletics teams.
They said it
“It was fatigue. They had to chase us around. All of a sudden their 3s weren’t falling. Maybe they weren’t falling because they didn’t have the energy they had in the first half.” – McKillop.
“Seeing him go crazy like anybody else in the stands, that shows how much he means to the program.” – Gudmundsson, on Curry’s presence.
“Our guys didn’t hang their heads. They’re growing up, getting over the hump of being unfocused.” – McKillop, on going into halftime after Funk’s 3-pointer.
“We’ve been really tested, challenged and exposed. I think we’ve gotten stronger because of it.” – McKillop.
Comments