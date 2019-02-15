Region Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball matchups to watch

No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA (19-5, 9-2 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (9-14, 2-9)
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, noon, WBTV
The host Deacons, who have lost five straight to the Tar Heels, had a minus-16 rebounding margin in Wednesday’s 88-66 loss at Florida State. The Tar Heels are averaging 8.8 3-point field goals per game and rank third in the ACC in that category – their highest ranking in six years.
CLEMSON (15-9, 5-6 ACC) at No. 16 LOUISVILLE (17-8, 8-4)
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, noon, ESPN
Clemson has won four of its past five, with Marcquise Reed fourth in the ACC in scoring (18.9 points per game). This is Louisville’s first outing since Duke erased a 23-point deficit and beat the Cardinals on Tuesday. Jordan Nwora leads the team in scoring (17.8 points) and rebounding (7.8).
N.C. STATE (18-7, 6-6 ACC) at No. 2 DUKE (22-2, 10-1)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 6 p.m., ESPN
The Wolfpack has beaten Duke two straight times and hasn’t logged three straight victories over the Blue Devils in 31 years. The Wolfpack’s Braxton Beverly is hitting 59 percent from 3-point range this month. Duke ranks No. 1 and N.C. State is No. 2 in ACC offensive rebounding.
TEXAS A&M (10-13, 3-8 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (12-12, 7-4)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 1 p.m., SEC Network
The Aggies have won two straight conference games and are scoring better on the road (73 points per game) than overall (71.6). The Gamecocks suddenly have become a hot 3-point shooting team. They’ve had 10 or more in three of their past four games, including 14 in a Tuesday loss to No. 1 Tennessee.
COASTAL CAROLINA (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (8-16, 3-8)
Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, 2 p.m.
The visiting Chanticleers are among the league leaders in rebounds and defense, holding opponents to an average of 70 points a game. The Mountaineers shoot more 3-pointers (25 per game) than all but two other Sun Belt teams.
CHARLOTTE (6-18, 3-10 Conference USA) at OLD DOMINION (20-6, 10-3)
Ted Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Va., 2 p.m.
The host Monarchs are holding opponents to an average of 39 percent shooting – sixth-best in Division I. The 49ers had a 34-24 halftime lead over the league-leading Monarchs in a Jan. 21 game but faltered in a 76-70 loss. Old Dominion double- and triple-teamed 49ers standout Jon Davis for much of that game, but Davis scored 30 points.
WINTHROP (17-8, 9-3 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (16-10, 6-5)
Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Winthrop has beaten the Runnin’ Bulldogs 10 straight times, including a 97-88 victory last month. Adam Pickett had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles in a reserve role. Gardner-Webb’s last five games have been decided by an average of 1.8 points; three of those went to overtime.
LIVINGSTONE (15-8, 8-6 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (7-15, 4-11)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 6 p.m.
The visiting Bears, who lead the CIAA South, beat the Golden Bulls 85-75 three weeks ago in Salisbury. Roger Ray led Livingstone, which shot 50 percent from the floor, with 21 points. The Golden Bulls shot only 40 percent, but Roddric Ross scored 28.
