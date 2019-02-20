Region Gameday: Thursday’s college basketball matchups

GEORGIA STATE (18-8, 9-4 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (9-16, 4-8)
Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, 7 p.m.
The visiting Panthers are only a game behind first-place Texas State and have won two in a row. Senior Devin Mitchell is shooting 47 percent from 3-point range in his last seven games. But the Mountaineers have won four of their past six and shot nearly 54 percent from the floor Saturday in beating Coastal Carolina.
WINTHROP (17-9, 9-4 Big South) at RADFORD (18-8, 10-2)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Donald Dedmon Center, Radford, Va., 7 p.m.
Winthrop, going for its sixth straight 10-victory conference season, needs a win here to stay close to the first-place Highlanders. The Eagles average more than 14 successful 3-pointers per game but hit only seven in an 80-61 loss to Radford on Feb. 2.
GARDNER-WEBB (17-10, 7-5 Sun Belt) at UNC ASHEVILLE (4-22, 2-10)
Kimmel Arena, Asheville, 7 p.m.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs have lost their last five games at UNC Asheville, but beat Asheville 82-81 in overtime three weeks ago. This game features the Big South’s top two freshman scorers – Asheville’s DeVon Baker (16.5 points per game) and Gardner-Webb’s Jose Perez (15.9).
Steve Lyttle
Comments