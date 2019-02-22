Region Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball matchups

BOSTON COLLEGE (13-12, 4-9 ACC) at CLEMSON (15-11, 5-8)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., noon, Fox Sports Carolinas
The visiting Eagles rely heavily on Ky Bowman’s scoring (19.8 points per game) and Steffon Mitchell’s rebounding (7.9). Marcquise Reed averages 17.9 points for Clemson, but the Tigers’ real strength has been interior defense. They’re fifth in the ACC in blocked shots and rebounds.
No. 16 FLORIDA STATE (21-5, 9-4 ACC) at No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA (21-5, 11-2)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 3:45 p.m., WBTV
The Tar Heels’ “reward” for beating No. 1 Duke is facing the visiting Seminoles, who are riding a school-record eight-game winning streak. Four of those victories were on the road. The Seminoles’ Terrance Mann had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over UNC last year in Tallahassee. The Tar Heels rank fourth nationally in possessions per game (75.4).
No. 1 DUKE (23-3, 11-2 ACC) at SYRACUSE (18-8, 9-4)
Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN
The side stories – Zion Williamson’s absence from this game and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s involvement in a fatal traffic incident this week – likely will be front and center. But this game matches two outstanding defenses, with Duke ranked No. 4 nationally in Kenpom.com and Syracuse 16th. Duke’s Cam Reddish and Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes are 1-2 in the ACC in 3-point shots per game.
SOUTH CAROLINA (14-12, 9-4 SEC) at MISSISSIPPI STATE (19-7, 7-6)
Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss., 6 p.m., SEC Network
Maik Kotsar’s 25 points and nine rebounds led the South Carolina in its 87-82 overtime victory Jan. 8 at home against the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is learning to live without suspended guard Nick Weatherspoon, who scored 17 points in that game in Columbia last month.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (17-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (9-17, 4-9)
Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, 2 p.m.
The Eagles average 49 percent from the floor – best in the Sun Belt and fifth-best in Division I. They also handle the ball well, leading the league in assists and second in assist-to-turnover ratio. App State’s Isaac Johnson, who played at Providence Day, leads the league in rebounds (8.6 per game).
CHARLOTTE (6-19, 3-11 Conference USA) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (8-19, 5-9)
Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tenn., 6 p.m.
These teams met Feb. 7 in Murfreesboro, with the 49ers falling 71-53. The Blue Raiders held Charlotte standout Jon Davis to 14 points and had nine steals. The 49ers probably need to win three of their final four games (or perhaps all four) to finish at least 12th in the league and land a berth in the conference tournament.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (13-13, 7-6 Big South) at WINTHROP (17-10, 9-5)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.
Watch out, if either team’s 3-pointers are falling. Charleston Southern is 10-3 and Winthrop is 16-5 this season when making 10 or more 3-pointers in a game. With Thursday’s loss to Radford, Winthrop effectively is battling Campbell, Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian for the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
GARDNER-WEBB (18-10, 8-5 Big South) at HIGH POINT (14-13, 7-6)
Mills Athletic Center, High Point, 7 p.m.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs beat High Point at home, 69-67 on Jan. 30, and are seeking their first season sweep of High Point. The Bulldogs are averaging nearly 47 percent from the floor, second-best in the Big South.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (8-16, 5-12 CIAA) at SHAW (14-12, 9-8)
Spaulding Gym, Raleigh, 4 p.m.
Shaw has won six of eight, including an 87-84 victory Feb. 2 at Johnson C. Smith. Amir Hinton scored 40 points for the Bears, who shot 52 percent from the floor. The Golden Bulls’ Roddric Ross scored 32 points in that game.
No. 10 QUEENS (24-3, 16-1 South Atlantic) at CARSON-NEWMAN (13-12, 6-11)
Holt Fieldhouse, Johnson City, Tenn., 4 p.m.
Queens clinches the regular-season title with a victory. The Royals had a tough time with the Eagles in a Jan. 12 game in Charlotte, winning 81-77. Queens shot 41 percent to 46 percent for the Eagles, but the Royals piled up big margins in rebounding (46-36), points in the paint (50-32) and points off turnovers (25-4).
