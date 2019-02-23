Region Gameday: Sunday’s college basketball matchup

WAKE FOREST (10-15, 3-10 ACC) at N.C. STATE (19-8, 7-7)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 6 p.m. ESPNU
N.C. State’s NCAA tournament resume doesn’t need another result like the 71-67 loss Jan.15 at Wake Forest. The Wolfpack shot 37 percent in that game – 10 percent below its season field-goal average. Cold shooting put N.C. State in a 22-point hole early in the second half. ...Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress averages nearly 36 minutes per game – third-highest in the ACC.
Steve Lyttle
