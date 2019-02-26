3-pointer sends J.C. Smith to OT victory over Chowan in CIAA men’s opener

J.C. Smith had to find a will to win late in the CIAA tournament opener.
The Golden Bulls overcame a 12-point deficit over the final 7 minutes and 2 seconds of regulation to beat Chowan 77-74 in overtime Monday at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Roddric Ross’ 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left was the margin of victory for J.C. Smith, which plays Claflin Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Ross, who scored 20 of his team-high 22 points after intermission, scored 11 of J.C. Smith’s final 14 points in regulation, including a trio of 3-pointers to go with Cayse Minor’s three free throws to force overtime at 67-all. Ross added five points in the extra session, capped by a 23-footer as the clock wound down.
Chowan, which is leaving the CIAA for Conference Carolinas in July, led 57-45 before the Golden Bulls roared back into contention. The Hawks were led by Gus Rowland’s 24 points and Xavier Young’s 19.
Records: J.C. Smith 9-17, Chowan 12-15
Three who mattered
Roddric Ross: J.C. Smith’s senior forward was a force after halftime with 20 of his 22 points, including four 3-pointers in the final three minutes of regulation and overtime.
Gus Rowland: Chowan guard scored a game-high 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting as well as dishing six assists. His 3-pointer tied the game at 74 with 22 seconds left.
Xavier Young: Rowland’s backcourt mate scored 19 points, including 4-of-7 from 3-point territory.
Worth mentioning
▪ J.C. Smith’s reserves outscored Chowan’s 31-16, with backups scoring at least six points.
▪ Chowan connected on 22-of-28 free throws compared to the Golden Bulls’ 15-of-24.
▪ J.C. Smith’s largest lead was five points in overtime.
▪ J.C. Smith’s second-leading scorer, Cayse Minor, was limited to nine points over 24 minutes before fouling out in the first five seconds of overtime.
▪ J.C. Smith swept the season series against Chowan – the only team the Golden Bulls have beaten more than once.
They said it
“We’ve got guys who want to win here. Our record may not symbolize it, but we’ve got guys who want to win.” – Roddric Ross
What’s next
J.C. Smith plays CIAA newcomer Claflin on Wednesday.
