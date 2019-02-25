Carolinas hoops: Tuesday’s regional college basketball games

TUESDAY’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY
MIAMI (12-14, 4-10 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (10-16, 3-11)
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
These are two of the six teams battling at the bottom of the ACC standings. At 39.9 percent, Wake Forest has the ACC’s worst field-goal shooting accuracy, but the Hurricanes are next-to-last in the league in field-goal defense. Wake Forest ranks last in that category.
DUKE (24-3, 12-2 ACC) at VIRGINIA TECH (21-6, 10-5)
Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va., 7 p.m., ESPN
Contrast Miami and Wake’s shooting with the teams in this game. Duke (47.9 percent) ranks No. 1 in the ACC, with the Hokies (47.8 percent) right behind. These are two of the nation’s most efficient offensive teams, with Duke averaging 122.4 points per 100 possessions and Virginia Tech averaging 118.1.
SYRACUSE (18-9, 9-5 ACC) at NORTH CAROLINA (22-5, 12-2)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 9 p.m., WMYT
The Tar Heels, who have lost only once since mid-January, are 7-3 against top-25 teams this season. That’s the most victories against ranked foes since the 2006-07 season. The Orange shot only 34 percent from the floor in Saturday’s 10-point loss to Duke, and coach Jim Boeheim said his team needs to shot around 45 percent to beat a top opponent.
ALABAMA (16-11, 7-7 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (14-13, 9-5)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Donta Hall is the Crimson Tide’s dependable leader, and he leads the SEC in double-doubles (11). Cold shooting (38 percent) hurt the Gamecocks in their loss Saturday at Mississippi State, but Alabama ranks last in the SEC in field-goal; defense, allowing foes an average of nearly 45 percent.
Steve Lyttle
