College Sports

Carolinas hoops: Regional college basketball games

THURSDAY’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY

APPALACHIAN STATE (9-18, 4-10 Sun Belt) at UL MONROE (14-12, 7-7)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La., 8 p.m.

The Mountaineers shot 55 percent from the floor and made 14-of-26 3-pointers in edging UL Monroe 85-84 on Feb. 2 in Boone. Justin Forrest scored 32 points for App State in that game. The Warhawks have been formidable at home, compiling a 12-1 record.

WINTHROP (18-10, 10-5 Big South) at HAMPTON (12-15, 7-7)

Convocation Center, Hampton, Va., 7 p.m. ESPN News

Winthrop beat Hampton 101-91 earlier this month in Rock Hill, with the Jermaine Marrow (32 points) and Kalin Fisher (29) leading the Pirates. Hampton leads the league in blocked shots, but Winthrop did its damage from the outside, hitting 17-of-33 from 3-point range in that first meeting.

Steve Lyttle

  Comments  

things to do