Region Gameday: Saturday’s college basketball matchups

N.C. STATE (20-8, 8-7 ACC) at No. 18 FLORIDA STATE (22-6, 10-5)
Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla., noon, ESPN2
The Wolfpack is 4-1 since mid-February (the only loss coming at Duke), but the Seminoles have won 44 of their last 50 home games. These teams are near the top of most ACC defensive categories, and the Wolfpack leads the league in forcing turnovers (16.39 per game).
SYRACUSE (18-10, 9-6 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (11-16, 4-11)
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, noon, WBTV
Syracuse is looking for a get-well game after losses to Duke and North Carolina, but the Deacons are showing signs of life, winning two of their last three. If Wake hopes to spring the upset, they’ll need to care for the ball. They are last in the ACC in turnover margin (-2.4). Syracuse is first (+3.5).
MIAMI (12-15, 4-11 ACC) at No. 3 DUKE (24-4, 12-3)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 4 p.m., WBTV
This game might feature the ACC’s top two offensive rebounders – Duke’s Zion Williamson (3.46 per game) and the Hurricanes’ Ebuka Izundu (3.33). But that depends on the status of Williamson’s injured knee. The Blue Devils face ACC bottom teams Miami and Wake Forest before next Saturday’s rematch with North Carolina.
No. 5 NORTH CAROLINA (23-5, 13-2) at CLEMSON (17-11, 7-8)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 6 p.m., ESPN
Clemson is still on most analysts’ lists as an NCAA Tournament team, but the Tigers could use a marquee victory to pad their resume. This game looks like a battle between the Tar Heel offense, whose 87.3 points per game is third nationally, against a Clemson defense allowing 63.8 points a contest (third in the ACC and 19th nationally).
SOUTH CAROLINA (14-14, 9-6 SEC) at MISSOURI (12-15, 3-12)
Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo., 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
The Gamecocks have lost two in a row, but they beat Missouri 85-75 at home in January. South Carolina scored 33 points off 20 Tiger turnovers in that game. Missouri has won only one of its last seven games and has been held to 60 or fewer points in five of those contests.
FORDHAM (11-17, 2-13 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (20-8, 11-4)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 1 p.m., WCCB
Davidson has lost two of three and probably is battling for second place, with conference leader VCU two games ahead. These teams met Feb. 12 in New York, with Davidson winning 79-69. The Wildcats shot 51 percent from the floor and limited the Rams to 38 percent. Davidson’s Kellan Grady is averaging 37 minutes per game – second in the conference.
LONGWOOD (15-15, 5-10 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (19-11, 9-6)
Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 3 p.m.
The Runnin’ Bullldogs are 12-0 at home this season and are aiming at a 20-victory season and a first-round bye in the Big South Tournament that starts next week. It will be Senior Day, with David Efianayi (the school’s all-time leading scorer, as a Division 1 program) among three players being honored. Gardner-Webb won 89-88 at Longwood on Feb. 7.
MARS HILL (9-18, 3-16 South Atlantic) at No. 9 QUEENS (26-3, 18-1)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Mars Hill has lost seven in a row and lost by 29 points at home last month to Queens. It’s Senior Day at Queens, and the two seniors – Shaun Willett and Lewis Diankulu – will play their final home regular-season game. Willett leads the nation in double-doubles, with 23.
