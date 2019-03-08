Carolinas hoops: Regional college basketball games

SYRACUSE (19-11, 10-7 ACC) at CLEMSON (18-12, 8-9)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., noon, WBTV
The Orange went 0-for-3 in their games against ACC giants Duke, North Carolina and Virginia over the past two weeks but come to Clemson as a probable No. 8 or 9 seed in the NCAA tournament, experts say. Clemson, meanwhile, is in “first-four-out” territory and badly needs a victory here to keep its NCAA hopes alive.
FLORIDA STATE (24-6, 12-5 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (11-18, 4-13)
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, noon, WMYT
Field-goal defense has been one of the Demon Deacons’ problems this season, and Florida State shot 56 percent in an 88-66 victory Feb. 13 against the Deacs. But Wake hasn’t quit, as was evident in the Deacons’ near-miss Tuesday against Duke. They held the Blue Devils to 42 percent shooting.
N.C. STATE (20-10, 8-9 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (14-15, 5-12)
Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass., 2 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
The Wolfpack’s midweek home loss to Georgia Tech suddenly has put its NCAA tournament hopes in some peril. The Eagles have home-court victories this season over Louisville and Florida State. They like to slow down high-octane offenses like the Wolfpack, which ranks third in the ACC.
No. 4 DUKE (26-4, 14-3) at No. 3 NORTH CAROLINA (25-5, 15-2)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 6 p.m., ESPN
Talk about an even rivalry: The teams are 50-50 in their last 100 meetings, 5-5 in their last 10 games, and 23-23 in their 46 meetings as Top 10 teams. This is the 12th time they’ve squared off as top-5 teams. That’s five more than any other college basketball rivalry.
GEORGIA (12-18, 3-14 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (15-15, 10-7)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 1 p.m., SEC Network
Mistakes – both turnovers and mental errors – have made this a forgettable season for the visiting Bulldogs. The Gamecocks shot 57 percent from the floor against Georgia in their Feb. 2 meeting in Augusta, which South Carolina won 86-80.
CHARLOTTE (7-21, 4-13 Conference USA) at RICE (13-17, 8-9)
Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston, 8 p.m.
The 49ers are 0-2 against the Owls this season, including a 79-70 home loss Wednesday night. It’s the finale as a 49er for guard Jon Davis, who scored 29 points Wednesday and has 2,085 in his career. He’d need 64 points Saturday night to catch Lew Massey, second on the all-time Charlotte scoring list.
DAVIDSON (22-8, 13-4 Atlantic 10) at RICHMOND (12-18, 6-11)
Robins Center, Richmond, 6 p.m.
The Wildcats, hoping to wrap up the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament, face a team they beat 75-62 last month at home. Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson is the only player in the A-10’s top five in scoring (fourth, 17.0), rebounding (fifth, 7.2) and assists (fifth, 4.7).
SOUTH ALABAMA (14-16, 7-10 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (11-19, 6-11)
Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, 2 p.m.
By virtue of their victory Thursday over Troy and Little Rock’s loss to UL Monroe, the Mountaineers have clinched a berth in the conference tournament. Providence Day alum Isaac Johnson has recorded seven or more rebounds in 24 of ASU’s games this season and leads the league with 8.8 rebounds a game.
No. 7 QUEENS (28-3) vs. LENOIR-RHYNE (20-9)
Timmons Arena, Greenville, S.C., 5 p.m.
It’s a tough task for Queens in the semifinals of the Big South Tournament. One of the Royals’ three losses was a 13-point home setback to the Bears. Lenoir-Rhyne forced 34 Queens turnovers in the teams’ two games this season. Senior forward Shaun Willett was named Thursday as SAC Player of the Year, and Bart Lundy was named Coach of the Year.
