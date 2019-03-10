Catawba holds off Lenoir-Rhyne for SAC men’s title; Wingate women fall

Catawba made key free throws down the stretch Sunday afternoon and held off Lenoir-Rhyne 71-67, winning the South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball tournament championship.
The Indians (24-7), who finished second to nationally ranked Queens in the SAC regular season, gain an automatic berth into the NCAA Division 2 Southeast Regional. Queens, which was upset by fifth-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne in the semifinals, also is likely to gain an NCAA berth.
The Division 2 tournament field was to be named late Sunday night.
Catawba hit only one of its last eight field goal attempts but made 6-of-6 free throws in the closing 30 seconds.
Jordan McElveen led the victors with 13 points. Ardrey Kell product Devin Cooper and Daquan Lilly each added 12. Cory Thomas led Lenoir-Rhyne with 19 points.
SAC women’s final: Top-seeded Anderson edged second seed Wingate 62-60 for the SAC women’s championship, with Taylor Hair hitting two clinching free throws with two seconds remaining.
Alexy Mollenhauer led Anderson with 17 points and eight rebounds. Caroline Averette and reserve Teliyah Jeter each scored 17 for Wingate.
Anderson gained an automatic NCAA tournament berth, while Wingate, ranked fourth in the most recent Southeast Region rankings, also is expected to be named to the field.
Belmont Abbey falls: Host Emmanuel rallied from a 42-32 deficit and beat Belmont Abbey 75-72 in the Conference Carolinas tournament men’s finals in Franklin Springs, Ga. That gave Emmanuel, in its first year of Division 2 eligibility, an automatic berth in the NCAA Southeast Regional.
DeQuan Abrom scored 30 points for the Crusaders. Kendrick Colvin led Emmanuel with 19 points and 16 rebounds.
