5 top ACC players you might not know about who will play key roles this week in tournament

By David Scott

March 11, 2019 03:13 PM

Miami Hurricane Ebuka Izundu, a product of Charlotte’s Victory Christian, will help determine how far his team goes in the ACC Tournament this week in Charlotte. ((AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
This week’s ACC tournament at Charlotte’s Spectrum will, as always, be filled with star power. But for every player like Duke’s Zion Williamson or North Carolina’s Luke Maye, there’s another, less-heralded, player in the league who’s equally as important to his team’s success and might determine who wins or who loses this week. The games start Tuesday.

Here are five to watch:

Nikeil Alexander-Walker, guard, Virginia Tech: He’s helped hold the Hokies together while star guard Justin Robinson recovers from a foot injury (he’s not expected back for the ACC tournament). Alexander-Walker, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Toronto, averages 16.5 points and is fifth in the league in steals (1.9 per game).

GeorgiaTechVirginiaTechBasketball.JPG
Georgia Tech’s James Banks III blocks a shot by Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Both are expected to play key roles this week during the ACC Tournament in Charlotte (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry AP

James Banks, forward-center, Georgia Tech: A transfer from Texas, the 6-9 Banks is the ACC’s blocks leader (2.5 per game) and among the league’s best rebounders (7.7).

Jaylen Hoard, forward, Wake Forest: When Deacons guard Brandon Childress is off his game, Hoard has often come through. He’s averaging 13.0 points and leads the team in rebounding (7.6). Has seven double-doubles this season.

WakeForestNotreDameBasketball(2).JPG
Wake Forest’s Jaylen Hoard (10) moves by Notre Dame’s D.J. Harvey (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Wake Forest won 75-68. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Robert Franklin AP

Ebuka Izundu, center, Miami: A product of Charlotte’s Victory Christian, Izundu has developed into one of the league’s top rebounders (8.6 per game). He initially committed to the Charlotte 49ers out of high school before changing his mind in favor of the Hurricanes.

John Mooney, forward, Notre Dame: The top rebounder in the ACC (11.2 per game), on a team that won just three league games. Mooney, a 6-9 junior, had 20 rebounds against Clemson and 19 against North Carolina.

NotreDamePittsburghBasketball(2).JPG
Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic AP

David Scott: @davidscott14

