With ACC Tournament in Charlotte, homecoming for Luke Maye, Torin Dorn, and more

With the ACC Tournament back in Charlotte this week, a number of student athletes are making their homecoming:
Luke Maye, North Carolina
Charlotte connection: Huntersville resident, attended Hough.
What to expect: Averaging 14.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, Maye is the Tar Heels’ third-leading scorer. His numbers have dropped slightly after being named Third-Team All-America as a junior, but Maye is still UNC’s emotional leader and presents a difficult matchup for opponents as a “stretch 4.” His shooting touch as a power forward will be an asset in Charlotte, even though his defense is suspect.
Torin Dorn, N.C. State
Charlotte connection: Charlotte native, attended Vance.
What to expect: The Wolfpack go as far as Dorn goes. He’s the team’s leading scorer and rebounder each of the past two seasons. His physicality makes up for an inconsistent 3-point shot, and he consistently drives to the basket against weaker defenders. N.C. State needs to win at least one ACC Tournament game to feel secure about its NCAA chances.
C.J. Bryce, N.C. State
Charlotte connection: Charlotte native, attended North Mecklenburg.
What to expect: Averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in his first season with the Wolfpack. Transferred to N.C. State from UNC-Wilmington, where he previously played under coach Kevin Keatts. Bryce isn’t State’s best or most consistent player, but he is one of the team’s better 3-point shooters (38.1 percent).
Braxton Key, Virginia
Charlotte connection: Charlotte native.
What to expect: Averaging 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first season with the Cavaliers. Transferred to Virginia after two seasons at Alabama, where he was on the All-SEC Freshman team in 2016-2017. Has good size for a guard at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, making him a nice fit in Virginia’s premier defensive scheme.
Anthony Bilas, Wake Forest
Charlotte connection: Charlotte native, attended Charlotte Latin.
What to expect: Appeared in 12 games through his first three seasons as a non-scholarship athlete. Son of ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas. A deep reserve for the Deacons, although Anthony Bilas recently hit his first 3-pointer and second basket of the season against Florida State.
Shelton Mitchell, Clemson
Charlotte connection: Waxhaw native, attended Cuthbertson.
What to expect: Averaging 11.7 points and three assists per game in his third season with the Tigers. Transferred from Vanderbilt after an on-and-off freshman season in 2014-2015. Has rebounded well from a meniscus tear early in the 2016-2017 season to become a playmaker for Clemson, which needs at least one ACC tournament win to feel secure about its NCAA tournament standing.
Jarius Hamilton, Boston College
Charlotte connection: Charlotte native, attended Cannon School.
What to expect: Averaging 5.6 points and 4.0 points as a freshman with the Eagles. At 6-foot-8 and 234 pounds, has good size for a wing player and has shown flashes of a 3-point stroke. Still developmental, but a valuable reserve for Boston College. His older brother, Jared, transferred to Boston College last spring.
Jared Hamilton, Boston College
Charlotte connection: Charlotte native, attended Cannon School and Davidson Day.
What to expect: Averaging 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in his first semester with the Eagles. Transferred from Georgia Southern after initially beginning his college career at Jacksonville State. Started 11 games for Boston College in spot duty, but mostly a reserve guard.
Ebuka Izundu, Miami
Charlotte connection: Moved to Charlotte from Nigeria at age 17, attended Victory Christian Center School.
What to expect: Averaging 11.2 points and 8.6 rebounds in his fourth senior with the Hurricanes. Only Miami’s fifth-leading scorer, but given the team’s lack of valuable reserves, he plays a large portion of minutes (over 27 per game). Not an overly polished offensive game outside of typical post moves for a center, but his rebounding is key to the Hurricanes’ team success.
