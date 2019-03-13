Muschamp hopes to get three more freshmen on campus next week. When he might know

South Carolina football opened spring practice down three projected early enrollees.
The Gamecocks might be in position to get some of them into spring practice after all.
Will Muschamp told Phil Kornblut in an interview on the SportsTalk Radio Network on Wednesday that the team is trying to get Cam Smith, Traevon Kenion and TyQuan Johnson into school and into spring practice when the team returns to the field next Monday. The trio were unable to enroll in January because of what he called “snags” in the process.
“All three of the signees, we’re trying to push to get them in for next week,” Muschamp said. “But I haven’t heard definite on any one yet.”
But he might find out soon.
“They’re going to be enrolled at South Carolina (at some point),” Muschamp said. “For Monday after spring practice, I don’t know right now. Hoping to hear some good news here in the next 48 hours.”
If those players came in, they’d add a few key pieces.
Smith is a four-star corner, the top incoming defensive back, and the Gamecocks have been short bodies at corner this spring. Kenion would add a versatile tight end option at a position replacing two seniors, and Johnson would finally be able to start his career after academics forced him to go to prep school.
Muschamp also said the team is waiting on news about linebacker Eldridge Thompson’s medical redshirt application.
“I feel obviously very good about where we are in that situation,” he said.
Other notes:
▪ Rico Dowdle will be back in practice after starting spring limited by injury
▪ Safety J.T. Ibe, who had to take a medical redshirt last season, has shown progress in spring.
▪ Although corner/running back A.J. Turner will return to offense on Monday, he’ll still play some defense when he can. He told the coaches he felt like he was turning a corner at the new position and will meet with the offense but work on defense in his spare time with Muschamp and Travaris Robinson.
“He has done some really nice things,” Muschamp said.
