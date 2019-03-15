Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Louisville | March 14, 2019

North Carolina’s Coby White (2) shoots while being fouled by Louisville’s V.J. King (13) during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) embraces teammate Andrew Platek (3) prior to player introductions before the Tar Heels’ game against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and his fellow starters wait for their introductions before the Tar Heels’ game against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15), right, and Coby White (2) pressure Louisville’s Christen Cunningham (1) during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after falling hard on his elbow during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams cheers on his team during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) launches a three-point shot during the first half against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a call against his team during the first half against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) pressures Louisville’s Christen Cunningham (1) during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Louisville’s Jordan Nwora (33) and Dwayne Sutton (24) trap North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) during the first half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Louisville’s Khwan Fore (4) drives to the basket against North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) shoots while being fouled by Louisville’s Steven Enoch (23) during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) drives to the basket past Louisville’s Steven Enoch (23) during UNC’s 83-70 victory over Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) shoots while Louisville’s Christen Cunningham (1) defends during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) blocks the shot by Louisville’s Jordan Nwora (33) during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) drives past Louisville’s Christen Cunningham (1) during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Louisville’s Malik Williams (5) during the first half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) keeps the ball from Louisville’s Darius Perry (2) and Ryan McMahon (30), right, during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams argues the call during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Louisville’s Jordan Nwora (33) tries to steal the ball from North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) shoots as Louisville’s Darius Perry (2) defends during the first half of UNC’s game against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) puts up a shot over Louisville’s V.J. King (13) during the first half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) shoots while being fouled by Louisville’s V.J. King (13) during UNC’s 83-70 victory over Louisville in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) looses his mouthpiece after taking a hit in his shoulder during the second half against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) pretends to hold a baby after a basket by teammate Coby White against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) and Louisville’s Jordan Nwora (33) eye a loose ball during the second half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a sot over Louisville’s Jordan Nwora (33) during the second half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket for two of his game high 19 point against Louisville in the second half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his players during the second half against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) reacts after sinking a three-point basket during the second half against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) gets a dunk during the second half against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Louisville’s Darius Perry (2) in the second half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) puts up a shot against Louisville’s Jordan Nwora (33) during the second half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) and his teammates celebrate after a basket by Luke Maye to give the Tar Heels’ a 76-61 lead against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) reacts after a basket in the second half against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) and Shea Rush (11) applaud teammate Kenny Williams (24) after he scored in the second half against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) puts up a shot against Louisville’s Dwayne Sutton (24) during the second half on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
