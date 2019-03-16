Davidson Wildcats fall to Saint Louis in Atlantic 10 semifinals, await possible NIT berth

There will be no conference tournament magic this March by Davidson.
The No. 2 seed Wildcats could not overcome another poor shooting effort and lost here Saturday to No. 6 seed Saint Louis, 67-44, in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament. The Billikens were preseason favorites but were stung by injuries and defections during regular-season play — but have now won three games in three days.
“In the first 16 minutes we got some super shots,” Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said. “They didn’t go down.”
Davidson (24-9), which shot 26 percent from the field, now appears headed to the NIT as top seed VCU should get an NCAA at-large bid to join the winner of Sunday’s A-10 final between Saint Louis (22-12) and St. Bonaventure (18-15). The tournament final is set for 1 p.m. at Barclays Center here in Brooklyn.
“We are hoping an NIT bid comes our way,” McKillop said.
“We are going to analyze the game, see our mistakes and see what we are going to do,” said freshman center Luka Brajkovic, who had 12 points for the Wildcats.
The last time a school won the conference title two years in a row was Temple, in 2008-10.
“This is an incredibly challenging conference,” McKillop said.
On Saturday the Billikens built a lead of 49-33 with 11:00 left in the game on a basket by D.J. Foreman. Javon Bess of Saint Louis made a three for a 52-36 advantage and the Billikens. A field goal by Bess pushed the lead to 56-39 with 5:20 left. Davidson scored its fewest points of the season and were outrebounded 45-29.
It was a rough day for all-conference guard Kellan Grady, who was 3 of 17 from the field and was held to seven points. He entered the game averaging nearly 17 per outing.
“He was just unlucky today,” said junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson, the Atlantic 10 player of the year. “It just didn’t happen today.”
Gudmundsson led the Wildcats with 15 points while Luke Frampton had nine. Davidson was seven of 30 from long range but couldn’t hold a seven-point first half lead.
Bess led the Billikens with 24 points, and Tramaine Isabell Jr. with 19 points and eight assists. “I definitely felt I was in rhythm,” Bess said.
“They are a very good offensive team,” Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said of Davidson. “We knew we couldn’t relax at any time.”
Davidson trailed 12-3 after a 12-0 run by the Billikens, but the Wildcats led 27-20 with 3:38 left after a 3-pointer by Grady. Bess made a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the first half, but the Billikens were whistled for delay of game.
Gudmundsson took advantage of the miscue and hit two throws as the game was tied 29 at the break. For the second day in a row Davidson was cold early, as Grady missed his first five shots and his team was one of 11 early on. This time they couldn’t overcome that after beating No. 10 seed Saint Joseph’s on Friday.
The Wildcats were stymied by a 1-3-1 defense Saturday.
“Just keeping them confused for the most part,” Foreman said, as Davidson had just 15 points in the second half.
