Clemson hangs on for first round NIT win against Wright State

Clemson might not be playing in the postseason tournament that it hoped to be playing in, but the Tigers did survive and advance.
The No. 2 seed Tigers defeated No. 7 seed Wright State 75-69 Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in the first round of the NIT. The Tigers, who were hoping for an NCAA Tournament bid, will host either No. 3 seed Furman or No. 6 seed Wichita State in the second round of the NIT.
Clemson led by as many as 14 points early in the first half before the Raiders battled back to take a six-point lead in the second half. But the Tigers made big plays late to escape with the victory.
Clemson was without starting point guard Shelton Mitchell, who missed the game with a knee injury.
Playing without its third leading scorer, Clemson’s leading scorer Marcquise Reed picked up the slack.
The senior scored 24 points to extend his college career. Fellow seniors Elijah Thomas and David Skara also came up big as Thomas scored 17 points, while Skara finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Clyde Trapp, who was starting in place of Mitchell, scored 12 points and had four rebounds, with two assists.
Wright State was led by Bill Wampler, who had 17 points, two rebounds and two steals.
Box score
WRIGHT ST. (21-14)
Ernsthausen 0-3 0-0 0, Love 7-12 0-2 14, Hughes 4-8 2-2 12, Vest 0-2 0-0 0, Gentry 5-11 0-0 13, Wampler 5-13 4-4 17, Manns 0-0 0-0 0, Potter 3-8 3-3 11, Smith 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 9-11 69.
CLEMSON (20-13)
Skara 6-11 0-0 16, Thomas 6-8 5-8 17, Simms 0-4 0-0 0, Trapp 4-8 2-3 12, Reed 9-19 5-7 24, White 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson 0-3 0-0 0, Jemison 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 2-3 1-2 6, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 13-20 75.
Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 10-25 (Wampler 3-7, Gentry 3-7, Hughes 2-4, Potter 2-4, Ernsthausen 0-3), Clemson 8-18 (Skara 4-8, Trapp 2-3, Newman 1-2, Reed 1-3, Simms 0-1, Tyson 0-1). Fouled Out_Love. Rebounds_Wright St. 30 (Love 9), Clemson 31 (Skara 9). Assists_Wright St. 7 (Hughes 3), Clemson 10 (Reed 4). Total Fouls_Wright St. 13, Clemson 11. Attendance_1,718.
Clemson baseball
The Tigers (15-5) had no problem with in-state foe College of Charleston, dominating from start to finish in a 13-1 victory. Brooks Crawford earned the win for the Tigers, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He had plenty of offensive support as Clemson scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Logan Davidson hit a two-run homer in the first inning to get the scoring started and finished with three runs scored and three RBIs. Kyle Wilkie was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Jordan Greene also homered for the Tigers. Greene finished with four RBIs as the Tigers easily handled Clemson coach Monte Lee’s former team.
The teams play again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Segra Park in Columbia.
