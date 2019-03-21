College Sports

Former athletes roast NCAA over tone-deaf ‘Day In the Life’ commercial.

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 21, 2019 03:07 PM

Former college student-athletes are questioning whether or not a recent commercial by the NCAA depicting the life of student-athletes is true or tone-deaf.
Just ahead of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the NCAA released a commercial which tries to depict a day in the life of a student-athlete. It’s been on heavy rotation ever since.

However, many former NCAA student-athletes think the commercial is nowhere near a true representation of college life for athletes — and they’ve not been shy talking about it.

The athletes feel frustrated and exploited by a system — and especially a tournament — that helps generate billions in revenues for the NCAA but generates no money for athletes.

The commercial shows a black male basketball player going to class, working out, socializing, playing a game and then happily hitting the sack.

“If you have the talent and dedication to succeed in school and in sports,” a man says in a voiceover, “we’ll provide the opportunity.”

The responses on social media have been ruthless. Former Texas A&M and former Lakers guard Alex Caruso quipped: “Y’all paid the actors in this more than the student-athletes.”

First the commercial.

Now the responses, led by ESPN NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho’s “version” of the spot.



