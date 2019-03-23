Carolinas hoops: Regional college basketball games

WICHITA STATE (20-14) at CLEMSON (20-13)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 2 p.m., ESPN
The Shockers face Clemson for the first time, but their coach is no stranger to the Palmetto State. Gregg Marshall was a successful coach at Winthrop. The Shockers, who won at Furman in the opening round and chose to return to Kansas for a few days, have 7-footer Asbjorn Midtgaard and 6-11 Jaime Echenique in the middle. Clemson will be without guard Shelton Mitchell (knee) of Waxhaw Cuthbertson. The winner plays Tuesday or Wednesday at Indiana (19-15) in the quarterfinals.
HARVARD (19-11) at N.C. STATE (23-11)
Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
This is the first Crimson-Wolfpack match. Harvard, which beat Georgetown in the opening round, is led by Bryce Aiken (22 points per game). The Wolfpack is likely to pressure the Crimson, as Harvard’s assist-to-turnover ratio (-3.4) is among the worst in the nation. The winner plays Tuesday or Wednesday against Lipscomb (27-7) in the quarterfinals. If N.C. State advances, the game will be in Raleigh.
Steve Lyttle
Comments