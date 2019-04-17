Davidson guard Kellan Grady to enter NBA draft

Davidson’s Kellan Grady (31) will enter the NBA draft, although he can withdraw by June 10. DavidsonPhotos.com

Davidson guard Kellan Grady is entering the NBA draft, Wildcats coach Bob McKillop told the Observer on Wednesday.

Grady, an all-Atlantic 10 first-team selection as a sophomore last season, has the option of retaining his college eligibility if he withdraws from the draft by June 10. Under new NCAA rules, he can hire an agent and still return to school.

It’s not uncommon these days for college underclassmen to enter the draft — mainly to get a feel for their pro prospects as they work out for NBA teams during the spring — and then withdraw by the June deadline.

Grady, a 6-foot-5 swing guard, averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season. Although he missed four games with a knee injury, Grady led the A-10 in minutes played (37.6 per game). Grady was named the A-10’s freshman of the year two seasons ago.