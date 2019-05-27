Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Kellan Grady withdraw from NBA draft

Davidson’s Kellan Grady (31) was the Atlantic 10’s second-leading scorer last season. AP

Davidson guards Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Kellan Grady — two of the Atlantic 10’s top players a season ago — have withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return to school, Wildcats coach Bob McKillop told the Observer on Monday.

Gudmundsson, a senior and the Atlantic 10’s player of the year, and Grady, a junior who was also a first-team all-conference selection, had until Wednesday to decide whether they would stay in the draft. Both players had an opportunity to hire agents and work out with NBA teams, but still elect to return to school.

Gudmundsson worked out for the Sacramento Kings recently, but he did not show up for a scheduled workout with the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend.

The pair’s return means Davidson will have all five starters back from last season’s team that won 24 games and played in the National Invitation Tournament. Also returning for the Wildcats is sophomore Luke Frampton (who led the A-10 in 3-point shooting), sophomore forward Luka Brajkovic (the team’s second-leading rebounder behind Gudmundsson) and senior guard KiShawn Pritchett.



