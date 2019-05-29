Former Myers Park High golfer helps Stanford to NCAA title

Former Myers Park High star Henry Shimp (right) celebrates with his Stanford teammates after the Cardinal beat Texas for the NCAA men's golf championship Wednesday. AP

Stanford won the NCAA men’s golf championship Wednesday with Charlotte’s Henry Shimp delivering the clinching point for the Cardinal.

Shimp, a junior who played at Myers Park High, helped Stanford beat Texas 3-2 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. Shimp beat the Longhorns’ Spencer Soosman 2-and-1 in the deciding match, rallying from a two-down deficit. Shimp went 2-up on the 16th hole when he hit a 9-iron to within 3 feet to take control of the match.

Shimp, a two-time Observer player of the year for the Mustangs, was a second-team all-Pac-10 performer as a sophomore. He broke his wrist during his freshman season and redshirted that year.

“... I think we’ve worked harder than any Stanford team ever has,” Shimp told Golf Channel on Wednesday. “Working out, going to class, grades have been great this year, practicing really hard. To cap it all off with an NCAA championship is something incredible.”

It was the Cardinal’s ninth national golf championship and first since 2007.