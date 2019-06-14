Charlotte 49ers baseball coach Loren Hibbs retiring

Loren Hibbs is retiring as the Charlotte 49ers' baseball coach after 27 season. He's returning to his alma mater, Wichita State. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Loren Hibbs, the Charlotte 49ers’ baseball coach for the past 27 seasons, is retiring, the school announced Friday.

Hibbs, who took Charlotte to five NCAA tournaments, won’t stop working. He’s taken a job at his alma mater of Wichita State, where he’ll be the Shockers’ assistant athletics director for baseball operations and player development.

“We have been successful because of the hundreds of players who have given everything they have to the program,” HIbbs said in a statement of his time at Charlotte. “They have performed at a high level in the classroom, on the field and in the community. I am extremely proud of the incredible men our program has produced over the years.”

Under Hibbs, the 49ers won 30 games or more 15 times. In 2007, the team won a school-record 49 games and captured the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament titles. Hibbs, whose 49ers were 21-31-1 last season, is the winningest coach in program history and had a career record of 819-682-5.

Hibbs was an excellent player at Wichita State from 1982-84. The Shockers played in the College World Series in 1982, a season in which Hibbs scored 125 runs, still an NCAA Division I single-season record. He was a Wichita State assistant for eight years (including the Shockers’ 1989 national championship season).

“Loren Hibbs has given his heart and soul to this program,” 49ers athletics director Mike Hill said. “We are sad to see him go, but understand and respect his desire to return to his alma mater. As I told Loren, in many ways he is leaving home to return home.”

Hibbs’ retirement continues a significant churn in the 49ers athletic staff since Hill arrived in 2018.

Hill fired former interim men’s basketball coach Houston Fancher (replaced by Ron Sanchez), football coach Brad Lambert (replaced by Will Healy) and softball coach Aimee DeVos (replaced by Ashley Chastain). Women’s tennis coach Michaela Gordon resigned in 2018. Kim Whitestone, the 49ers’ executive associate athletics director, is also retiring. Hibbs’ wife Lisa is director of the 49ers’ Athletic Academic Center.