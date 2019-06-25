Former Gamecock lineman landed with FCS playoff school closer to home

Highlights: Jesus Gibbs, South Carolina O-line commitment Virginia offensive tackle Jesus Gibbs of Dumfries, Va., is a South Carolina Class of 2018 commitment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Virginia offensive tackle Jesus Gibbs of Dumfries, Va., is a South Carolina Class of 2018 commitment.

South Carolina football didn’t have Jesus Gibbs in the fold for very long. The Virginia two-way lineman joined the team in summer, hurt his knee in August and entered the transfer portal in October.

He also didn’t take long to find a new school, as he had signed with Towson, an FCS school in Baltimore, Maryland, last December and went through spring practice.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman was recruited to USC as an offensive lineman, but switched over to defense before he ever got to campus.

He was a top-20 recruit in Virginia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Towson was an FCS playoff team last fall for the first time since 2013. The Tigers had a first-found exit, finishing 7-5, but the 2013 squad made a surprise run all the way to the FCS title game, where it lost to North Dakota State.

Gibbs is one of two members of the 2018 class that made it to campus and transferred, along with Jonathan Gipson. Of nine players who left the team as transfers since the start of last August, seven have found new teams.

Other Gamecocks transfers who have landed with new programs:

Ty’Son Williams - BYU