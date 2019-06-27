Charlotte 49ers to use 1-year pilot program for beer, wine sales at athletic events

The Charlotte 49ers will sell beer and wine at Richardson Stadium during a one-year pilot program after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill allowing the sale of alcohol at campus sporting events throughout the UNC system. tsumlin@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte 49ers are giving a law that allows legal beer and wine sales at campus sporting events throughout the UNC system a one-year trial.

Citing examples from other programs where alcohol-related offenses have decreased after beer and wine sales were allowed inside their athletics facilities, UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees have authorized a one-year pilot program to sell alcohol at 49ers baseball, basketball, football and soccer games.

In a statement released Thursday, “the board considered experiences at other universities who have allowed the sale of alcohol in a controlled manner at athletic facilities. Many of the universities reported significant decreases in alcohol-related offenses. West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas all noted a significant drop in the number of incidents.

“To maintain a safe and family-friendly fan experience, the University will train staff, designate specific concession stands, control sales, limit the number of drinks for purchase and adhere to all ABC laws and regulations.

“Fan behavior and alcohol-related incidents will be monitored during the pilot year to ensure that the overall safety and fan experience is not diminished. Details are still being planned for the various venues.”

House Bill 389 passed last week. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill into law on Wednesday.



49ers notes

▪ Tony Langford has been added as Charlotte’s nickels coach. Langford, head football coach at Arden’s Christ School, completes first-year coach Will Healy’s staff. Langford replaces Zachary Alley, who left Charlotte after a brief time for Boise State.

▪ The 49ers have recently received verbal commitments from a trio of three-star recruits (according to 247sports.com): Mallard Creek offensive guard Arabee Muslim, Rock Hill cornerback Anthony Jackson and Apex Middle Creek defensive tackle Cash Devaughn. D’Jordan Strong, a cornerback from Northeast Mississippi Community College, also committed to Charlotte.

▪ Ford Werness, a former quarterback at Raleigh Millbrook, indicated on Twitter that he’s transferring from Mississippi to Charlotte. Werness didn’t play for the Rebels as a freshman last season.