Davidson Wildcats boost nonconference basketball schedule with addition of Auburn

Davidson and guard Luke Frampton (34) will face Auburn in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md., in November. TIM COWIE/DavidsonPhotos.com

Davidson has pumped up its 2019-20 nonconference basketball schedule with the addition of national semifinalist Auburn.

The Wildcats and Tigers will play in the Veterans Classic, as part of a doubleheader scheduled for Nov. 8 in Annapolis, Md. Host Navy and East Carolina will play in the other game.





Auburn advanced to the Final Four last season, losing to eventual champion Virginia in the semifinals.

“People in the world of college basketball know that you don’t schedule Bob McKillop and Davidson because he’s too good of a coach and they’re too good of a program,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. “We built this program on the belief that we want our players to play against the best.”

Davidson, which returns all five starters from last season’s 24-10 team, hasn’t yet completed its nonconference schedule. The Wildcats will also play Wake Forest in Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and has home games against Nevada and UNC Wilmington set. Davidson will also play at Charlotte and Northeastern, as well as in the Orlando Invitational. Other teams in Orlando include Fairfield, Harvard, Marquette, Maryland, Temple, Texas A&M and Southern California.

The Atlantic 10 also recently announced its conference schedule. Davidson will play home-and-home with Fordham, Rhode Island, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s and Virginia Commonwealth; home games against George Mason, La Salle, Massachusetts, Saint Louis; and road games against Dayton, Duquesne, George Washington and St. Bonaventure.