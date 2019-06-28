Columbia native, Clemson starting guard tears ACL during prep for trip to Italy

Lower Richland’s Trapp discusses decision to sign with Clemson Lower Richland guard Clyde Trapp signed to play basketball at Clemson on Wednesday. Trapp picked the Tigers over South Carolina, Charlotte and Rice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lower Richland guard Clyde Trapp signed to play basketball at Clemson on Wednesday. Trapp picked the Tigers over South Carolina, Charlotte and Rice.

Clyde Trapp’s junior season might be over before it began.

The Clemson junior and former Lower Richland standout tore his ACL in practice on Friday, coach Brad Brownell confirmed to The State. The Tigers were practicing before leaving for the trip to Italy.

Clemson is representing the USA as the National Team at the 2019 World University Games on July 3-14, in Naples, Italy. Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated was the first to report about Trapp’s injury.

Trapp was expected to be a starter and major contributor for the Tigers this season. He is the second Clemson player to tear ACL this offseason, joining Jonathan Baehre, who also was expected to play a major role.

Trapp played in 34 games last season and made seven starts. He averaged six points a game and scored a career-high 16 against Pittsburgh on Jan. 29.

Before coming to Clemson, Trapp helped Lower Richland to 2017 Class 4A title. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter of the 51-42 championship win over Wren.