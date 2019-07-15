Young football fan does one-arm pushups with Charlotte 49ers — and gets a surprise

Kid does one-arm push ups with Charlotte 49ers football players Five-year-old Noah Hall has a genetic disorder called Robinow Syndrome. He got his wish to attend a Pittsburgh Steelers football game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five-year-old Noah Hall has a genetic disorder called Robinow Syndrome. He got his wish to attend a Pittsburgh Steelers football game.

Noah Hall is a big sports fan. He loves the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing a football around and hitting golf balls.

“Every day, he’s happy,” said Noah’s dad, Jamie Hall. “Always a smile on his face. Never a complainer.”





Noah, who will turn 6 later this month, also has a genetic disorder called Robinow syndrome, which is characterized by short-limbed dwarfism.





Noah didn’t know what was in store for him when a stretch limousine pulled up to the Hall house in China Grove, a town about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The limo came courtesy of Dream On 3, a Harrisburg-based organization that, according to its mission, makes “dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities, or life-altering conditions by creating experiences of joy and magic through the world of sports.”





Noah’s parents, Jamie and Stephanie, had told Dreams On 3 that his dream was to go to a Steelers home game. To deliver on that, the limo dropped Noah and his parents at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, where Steelers offensive lineman Derwin Gray waited to give him the news.

NOAH, you’ve been drafted!! we are so exited for our new friend Noah to attend a @steelers game this year! Thanks to @Teamgrayy and the amazing Dream on 3 organization for presenting this awesome opportunity and allowing us to be apart of it! pic.twitter.com/qyjCy1IgEw — A3 Athletics (@aThreeAthletics) July 12, 2019

Five Charlotte 49ers football players were also waiting to welcome Noah. They did so and, as they showed him around the 49ers’ football field house, asked Noah to do some push-ups.

With teammates Ben DeLuca, Tyriq Harris, Timmy Horne and Jeff Gemmell looking on and cell-phone video rolling, 49ers linebacker Peter Agabe got down for some push-ups with Noah.





To everyone’s surprise and delight, Noah not only knocked out the push-ups effortlessly, but he did them with one arm.

“He’s been doing that for a little bit now,” Jamie said. “He knew he could do it for them. He wanted to show them what he could do.”

The video went viral over the weekend.

A few minutes later, Gray told Noah that he would go to a Steelers home game this season.

Then Noah and Gray headed to Top Golf to hit some balls and have some more fun.

Noah’s Dream is to go to Heinz Field and watch his favorite team play. Today, @steelers player @Teamgrayy came to surprise Noah with tickets to a game this season! Thank you @Dream_On_3 for inviting us to be a part of Noah’s big day!!! pic.twitter.com/XCjqDzvBdo — Charlotte Football (@CharlotteFTBL) July 12, 2019

