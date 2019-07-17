Charlotte 49ers basketball schedule features home games against Davidson, Wake Forest

49ers coach on new schedule Charlotte 49ers men's basketball head coach Ron Sanchez offers his thoughts on the team's 2019-2020 schedule. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte 49ers men's basketball head coach Ron Sanchez offers his thoughts on the team's 2019-2020 schedule.

The Charlotte 49ers released their 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule Tuesday, highlighted by nonconference games at Halton Arena against Davidson, Wake Forest and Valparaiso.

Charlotte, under second-year coach Ron Sanchez, opens the season Nov. 6 at James Madison. The 49ers then have home games against Mecklenburg County rival Davidson (Nov. 12) and the ACC’s Wake Forest (Nov. 17). Senior guard Andrien White transferred to Wake Forest from Charlotte after the 2017-18 season.

Valparaiso visits Halton on Dec. 16. The rest of the nonconference schedule includes home games against USC Update (Nov. 30), UNC Asheville (Dec. 3) and Md.-Eastern Shore.

Charlotte, coming off an 8-21 season, will play at Appalachian State (Nov. 21), Georgia State (Nov. 27), UNC Wilmington (Dec. 7) and East Carolina (Dec. 22).

“It’s a schedule that’s fitting for our second season,” said Sanchez. “In studying our opponents, there’s enough competition, but it’s not over the top. We wanted some decent opponents to come into Halton. They should bring some excitement to the building. They will help us compete and prepare for the challenging Conference USA schedule.”

The 49ers open Conference USA play with three consecutive home games: Jan. 2 against Ala.-Birmingham; Jan. 4 against Middle Tennessee and Jan. 11 against Old Dominion. C-USA will again use “bonus play” for the final five games of the regular season, theoretically giving the league’s top teams a chance to boost their NCAA tournament resumes by playing only against each other.

The conference tournament is March 11-14 in Frisco, Texas.

Charlotte 49ers 2019-2020 men’s basketball schedule

November: 7, at James Madison; 12, Davidson; 17, Wake Forest; 21, at Appalachian State; 27, at Georgia State; 30, USC Upstate.

December: 3, UNC Asheville; at UNC Wilmington; 16, Valparaiso; 19, Md.-Eastern Shore; 22, at East Carolina.

January: 2, Ala.-Birmingham; 4, Middle Tennessee; 11, Old Dominion; 16, at Marshall; 1, at Western Kentucky; 20, at Old Dominion; 23, Florida Atlantic; 25, Florida International; 30, at Louisiana Tech.

February: 1, at Southern Mississippi; 6, Texas-El Paso; 8, Texas-San Antonio; 13, at North Texas; 15, at Rice; 22, C-USA bonus play; 27, Bonus play.

March: 1, Bonus play; 4, Bonus play; 7, Bonus play; 11-14, Conference USA tournament (Frisco, Texas).