Davidson basketball lands two commitments for its recruiting class of ’20

Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop received commitments from two high school starts this week. TIM COWIE -DavidsonPhotos.com

Davidson received verbal commitments from two high school basketball stars this week.

Emory Lanier, a guard from Knoxville, Tenn., and Grant Huffman, a guard from Lakewood, Ohio, both announced on Twitter they would join the Wildcats as freshmen for the 2020-21 season.

Huffman, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, is a three-star prospect, according to the 247sports.com recruiting website. He also had offers from Duquesne, Miami (Ohio) and Xavier.

Extremely excited for the next chapter... pic.twitter.com/XtjOnDmtTZ — Grant Huffman (@GrantHuffmann) July 14, 2019

Lanier, a 6-foot-3 point guard, plays at the Wood School of Knoxville and is a two-star prospect, according to 247. He averaged 12 points, five rebounds and two steals last season and also had offers from schools including Buffalo, Boston University, College of Charleston and Wofford.

C O M M I T T E D ️ pic.twitter.com/HR2cZiGVdd — Emory Lanier (@Elanier_dos) July 16, 2019

Lanier’s dad, Rob, is the coach at Georgia State. Rob’s cousin is Hall of Famer Bob Lanier.