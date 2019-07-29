Charlotte 49ers are going to the Dawgs; road game with Georgia added to 2025 schedule

The Charlotte 49ers will play Georgia “between the hedges” in the Bulldogs’ Sanford Stadium in 2025. TNS

The Charlotte 49ers continue to fill our their future nonconference football schedules with a 2025 game “between the hedges” against Georgia.

The 49ers announced Monday that they will play the Bulldogs on Nov. 22, 2025, in Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The game is a one-off, meaning Georgia won’t play a return game in Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium. The 49ers will receive a $1.9 million guarantee from Georgia for the game, according to Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill.

Under coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has resurged into national prominence. The Bulldogs lost the national championship game in overtime to Alabama in 2017-18, and was knocked out of the four-team playoffs last season when the Tide rallied in the fourth quarter to win the SEC Championship Game. Georgia is considered a title favorite for the upcoming season.

The 49ers’ schedules against Football Bowl Subdivision teams are now set through 2025. Athletics director Mike Hill’s strategy has been for each season’s nonconference schedule to feature one game against a Football Championship Subdivision team, two against teams from a peer “Group of 5” conference (or an independent) and one from a “Power 5” league.

That’s the case this season, when the 49ers face FCS Gardner-Webb, the Sun Belt’s Appalachian State, independent Massachusetts and the ACC’s Clemson. In 2020, Charlotte plays FCS Norfolk State, the Sun Belt’s Georgia State, as well as Duke and Tennessee.

That philosophy is tweaked in 2022, when Charlotte begins a home-and-home series with Maryland. That season, the 49ers will play at home against the Terrapins and at South Carolina -- two Power 5 teams -- and Georgia State of the Sun Belt. In 2023, Charlotte is at Maryland and Florida, in addition to another game against Georgia State.

“In those years when we’re playing home-and-home FBS opponents, we still want to play another Power 5 team on the road,” Hill said. “In those years, that will be the norm.”

In 2024, when Charlotte begins home-and-home series with North Carolina and East Carolina, the 49ers will again play two games against Power 5 teams and one against a Group of 5 opponent. In ‘24 the 49ers play at Indiana and North Carolina, in addition to a home game against East Carolina. In 2025, Charlotte is home to North Carolina and at Georgia, and also has a game at East Carolina.