Charlotte 49ers tennis coach who was accused in a lawsuit of bullying resigns

Jeremy Feldman, named by a former player in a defamation lawsuit against UNC Charlotte earlier this year, has resigned from his post as the 49ers’ men’s tennis coach, the school announced Monday.

Feldman, who had a record of 34-44 record in three seasons at Charlotte, will “pursue a new career opportunity,” according to a statement released by the 49ers athletics department. His resignation comes just weeks before the team’s fall season is scheduled to begin. Women’s tennis coach Anthony Davison will lead the program in the interim until a replacement is hired.

In March, former player William “Scotty” Cameron sued the school and Feldman, claiming he was kicked off the team after the coach fabricated an accusation of the player bullying a teammate.

In his complaint, Cameron said Feldman was the actual bully, and that the coach made up the allegation against him to free up scholarship money and to hide his improper behavior, which included joking about having sex with the mother of one of his players.

Cameron’s complaint also named university Chancellor Phil Dubois, athletics director Mike Hill and several other athletics department officials as co-defendants. They, the school and Feldman were accused of negligence, defamation, due-process violations, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and breach of contract. Cameron has asked for a jury trial and damages in excess of $75,000.

Phone calls to Cameron’s attorney, Sean Wagner, were not immediately returned.

“It has been a pleasure to coach so many outstanding student-athletes and to work alongside the wonderful coaches, staff and administration at Charlotte,” Feldman said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to support the university while pursuing a new opportunity in business.”

Said Hill in a statement: “We’re grateful for Jeremy’s service and dedication. We respect his decision to pursue a different career path and wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors.”