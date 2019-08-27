No starting quarterback announcement yet for the Charlotte 49ers, but there’s a plan

Charlotte 49ers football coach Will Healy hasn’t announced who the team’s starting quarterback will be for Thursday’s season opener. Charlotte

It appears the wait will continue right up until game time before it’s known whether sophomore Chris Reynolds or senior Brett Kean will start at quarterback for the Charlotte 49ers in their season opener Thursday against Gardner-Webb at Richardson Stadium.

49ers coach Will Healy told the Observer on Tuesday night that he will let “one guy run out” at the start of the game — meaning that will be the first time anybody knows who’s won the job beyond the two candidates and the coaching staff.

It has been that tight of a competition between Reynolds — last season’s starter until he sustained a midseason injury — and Kean — a grad transfer from South Florida. Whomever starts, Healy said, both will play against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

There’s a football adage that goes: Two quarterbacks equal no quarterbacks. Healy, at least in this case, doesn’t subscribe to that.

“That competition: you just watched it ramp up,” Healy said. “We had the plan of saying probably that one of them would separate [himself]. I don’t think that’s happened because they’ve both played at an extremely high level.

“Brett being here has really elevated Chris’ game. And Chris competing the way he has, has helped Brett. Chris being extremely consistent has given you a lot of options. He runs the ball really well and makes great decisions. He’s distributed the ball around to some of our playmakers on the perimeter.

“Brett stretches the field and he throws the ball very well. He’s gotten better every single day.”

Healy said there will be a plan for how much each quarterback plays Thursday.

“They will know, the team will know,” Healy said. “There’s going to be a plan, and we’re going to stick to it. When we get to the second half we’ll start making decisions on who’s got the hot hand.”

Whomever is playing quarterback doesn’t matter to tailback Benny LeMay.

“Both quarterbacks had a great camp,” LeMay said. “They both make great decisions with the ball. I’ve got complete trust in both of them. Whatever the decision may be, I’m 100 percent with them.”

Scouting Gardner-Webb

The Football Championship Subdivision’s Runnin’ Bulldogs have 15 starters back from a team that went 3-8 (2-3 Big South) in 2018. … Gardner-Webb’s top player is junior inside linebacker Darien Reynolds (Vance High), an all-American candidate who had 75 total tackles last season. … Quarterback Jordan Smith threw for 1,588 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Three Gardner-Webb defensive backs —Deonte Grier, cornerback Adonis Henderson and Devin Mines — played at Mallard Creek High, and tight end Patrick Bloomingburg played at Providence.

49ers notes

▪ Senior defensive end Tyriq Harris (lower back tightness) won’t play Thursday. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Markees Watts. It breaks a streak of 24 consecutive starts by Harris.

▪ Junior Timmy Horne has taken over a starting spot on the defensive line ahead of junior Demond Stewart.

▪ Healy said punt and kick return duties will be handled by any combination of seniors Nafees Lyon and Marquill Osborne and freshman Micaleous Elder.

▪ Marcus West (co-defensive coordinator), Tommy Langford (nickels), Mark Carney (quarterbacks) and Cody Woodiel (tight ends) will be in the coaches booth for Charlotte.

▪ Richardson Stadium will have increased security this season. For the first time, metal detectors will be located at each entrance. Fans should arrive earlier than normal and allow extra time to get into the stadium. ... As part of a one-year pilot program, fans can buy alcohol beverages at four locations on the concourse. Sales end at the end of the third quarter.

▪ Gardner-Webb coach Carroll McCray, a former Austin Peay assistant, once recruited Healy, then a high school quarterback in Chattanooga, Tenn., to play for the Governors. Healy instead signed with Air Force and ended up at Richmond. Healy eventually did find his way to Austin Peay, where he coached from 2016-18 before coming to Charlotte.