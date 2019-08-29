Quarterback Chris Reynolds leads Charlotte 49ers past Gardner-Webb in home opener

Charlotte's Benny LeMay, center, dives into the end zone for the 49ers' first touchdown against Gardner-Webb during the season opener for new coach Will Healy's team. Charlotte won 49-28. The Charlotte Observer

If there were to be any kind of quarterback question for the Charlotte 49ers coming out of their season opener Thursday against Gardner-Webb, sophomore Chris Reynolds supplied his own answer.

In coach Will Healy’s first game at Charlotte, Reynolds clearly outperformed senior Brett Kean in the 49ers’ 49-28 victory against the Football Championship Subdivision’s Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Entering the game midway through the first quarter at sold-out Richardson Stadium, Reynolds guided Charlotte to touchdowns on the four first-half possessions he was behind center.

Kean, a grad transfer from South Florida who started the game, struggled, throwing two interceptions in the first half.

Reynolds, on the other hand, was effective and nearly mistake free. He completed 14-of-20 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown, but had one interception. He also rushed for 72 yards and scored twice.

Kean completed 4-of-8 passes for 50 yards. He somewhat made up for those two picks with a 31-yard touchdown pass to freshman Micaleous Elder in the third quarter.

Gardner-Webb scored as a result of two 49ers turnovers — Jayln Cagle on touchdown runs of 5 and 3 yards. The visitors also scored on a 99-yard kickoff return in the second quarter by Devron Harper and a 35-yard run by Dexter Brown.

The 49ers added a special-teams touchdown in the second quarter when Solomon Rogers picked up a blocked punt by B.J. Turner and ran it in from 16 yards.

The game changed when …

Reynolds came in midway through the first quarter. He took the 49ers 80 yards on 11 plays, the drive ending on a 1-yard touchdown run by Benny LeMay. Charlotte would score on each of the four possessions Reynolds played in the first half.

Helmet stickers

Benny LeMay: Senior tailback rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yard scoring run in the second quarter, the longest run of his career.

Alex Highsmith: 49ers’ all-Conference USA defensive end had two sacks, moving into second place (eight) on the program’s all-time list behind the Cleveland Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi (13).

Making sense of the numbers

10: Combined receptions by true freshman Noah Henderson (five for 58 yards) and sophomore Cam Dollar (five for 49). Sophomore Victor Tucker, last season’s top receiver, had one catch.

219: Total yards by Gardner-Webb’s offense. The 49ers limited the Runnin’ Bulldogs to 159 yards on the ground and 60 passing.

16,119: Attendance for the game, as the 49ers open the season with a sellout at Richardson Stadium.

Next up

The 49ers face their first stern test of the season Sept. 7 when they travel to Boone to face Appalachian State. The Mountaineers, who beat Charlotte 45-9 in 2018, open Saturday at home against East Tennessee State. Gardner-Webb faces its second consecutive FBS opponent on Sept. 7 at East Carolina.