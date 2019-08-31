Davidson scores touchdown late in fourth quarter to beat Georgetown in season opener

Davidson saw a big halftime lead evaporate Saturday against Georgetown but scored late to claim a 27-20 victory against the Hoyas in a season-opening nonconference football game at Richardson Stadium.

The Wildcats led 20-0 at halftime, but a 20-point third quarter by the Hoyas tied the score.

Davidson steadied itself in the fourth quarter and got the winning points when William Wicks scored on a 2-yard run with 4 minutes, 54 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats scored first on a 1-yard run by Wesley Dugger midway through the first quarter. Davidson added to the lead with two second-quarter scoring runs of 3 and 1 yards by James Story.

The Hoyas, who once played in the non-scholarship Patriot Football League with Davidson but are now in the Patriot League, scored on their first possession of the third quarter. Then Georgetown took advantage of turnovers on three consecutive Davidson possessions to score two more touchdowns, tying the score.

“We made it easy for them with the turnovers in the third quarter,” Wildcats coach Scott Abell said. “Take the third quarter away, we played great football.”

The Wildcats rolled up 355 yards rushing and had a huge edge in time of possession (40:10 to 19:50).

Davidson plays host to Va.-Lynchburg next week.