Charlotte 49ers’ starting quarterback? It’s Week 2, and Will Healy still won’t say

As he did a week ago, Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy is playing it close to the vest when talking about who his starting quarterback will be this week.

Healy said Tuesday that sophomore Chris Reynolds and senior Brett Kean will both play Saturday when the 49ers face Appalachian State in Boone. But, like last week in the 49ers’ run-up to their season opener against Gardner-Webb, Healy wouldn’t say who will start against the Mountaineers.

“It’s a day-to-day deal,’’ Healy said. “We’ll let them battle it out and have [some kind of] a rotation. We’ll figure it out as we go further in the week.”

Although Kean started against Gardner-Webb, Reynolds was much more effective. Entering the game midway through the first quarter and the score tied 0-0, Reynolds guided Charlotte to touchdowns on four consecutive possessions on the way to a 49-28 victory.

Reynolds end up completing 14-of-20 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Kean was 4-of-8 passing for 50 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

“Right now, I think both are playing well enough to play,” Healy said. “Chris came in and gave us a great spark. I think if you went back and graded the film, you’d see Chris did some things that kick-started us early in the game and did some more consistent things. He helped us. That’s why we kept him in the game.

“But Brett is doing enough good things to help us win games. So we’ll continue to play both.”

49ers notes

▪ Healy said defensive end Tyriq Harris, who missed the Gardner-Webb game because of lower-back tightness, is questionable for the Mountaineers game.

“Tyriq looks a lot better,” Healy said. “But I’m still iffy with where we are with him. So he’s day-to-day.”

▪ Six 49ers caught passes against Gardner-Webb, including five apiece from sophomore Cam Dollar and true freshman Noah Henderson. Sophomore Victor Tucker, the team’s No. 1 receiver last season, caught just one pass on three targets. Healy has said he wants to get Tucker more chances and expects more production from him.

▪ The 49ers sacked opposing quarterbacks 19 times in 2018, so that is a point of emphasis this season for a new coaching staff. Playing a 4-2-5 system, Charlotte sacked Gardner-Webb quarterback Jordan Smith five times, with defensive ends Alex Highsmith and Markees Watts both having two.

The 49ers had four sacks in last season’s opener against Fordham, like Gardner-Webb a Football Championship Subdivision opponent.

Appalachian State update

▪ Mountaineers receiver Corey Sutton (Mallard Creek High) is suspended for the 49ers game for violating team rules. Sutton, who was charged with marijuana possession over the summer, was also suspended for Appalachian’s season opener against East Tennessee State. Sutton caught three passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Mountaineers’ 45-9 victory against Charlotte last season.

▪ First-year Mountaineers coach Eliah Drinkwitz said redshirt freshman running back Camerun Peoples, who left the East Tennessee game with what appeared to be an injured leg, will miss the Charlotte game. Drinkwitz also said offensive tackle Vic Johnson and safety Desmond Franklin are both day-to-day for the 49ers game.

▪ The Mountaineers have won seven consecutive games over the past two seasons, tied for third in the nation with Ohio State, trailing only Clemson (16) and Army (10). This is the first time since 1981 that the Mountaineers open the season with two home games. After a bye week, Appalachian is at North Carolina on Sept. 21.