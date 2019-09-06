Previewing Davidson, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina’s Week 2 football games

N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams (1) sacks East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against East Carolina University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, August 31, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

GARDNER-WEBB (0-1) at EAST CAROLINA (0-1)

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, 6 p.m.

East Carolina is 25-3 all-time against FCS teams. Gardner-Webb’s 28 points last week against Charlotte was the most for the program against an FBS team since 2010, when the Runnin’ Bulldogs upset Akron. Their three interceptions against Charlotte was half of their 2018 total. Providence High’s Blake Proehl had five receptions for ECU in its loss to N.C. State last Saturday.

VIRGINIA LYNCHBURG (1-1) at DAVIDSON (1-0)

Richardson Stadium, Davidson, 6 p.m.

Davidson piled up 355 rushing yards last week, but the Wildcats will want a stronger second-half performance than against Georgetown. Davidson jumped to a 20-0 halftime lead, then hung on for a 27-20 victory before a capacity home crowd. Wildcat fans are encouraged to wear red for Red Out Richardson Night.

COASTAL CAROLINA (0-1) at KANSAS (1-0)

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan., 7 p.m.

It’s the Chanticleers’ first-ever game against a Big 12 opponent, and they face the Jayhawks in Game 2 under head coach Les Miles. Jayhawk LB Dru Prox had nine tackles, including two sacks last week. Coastal Carolina PK Massimo Bascardi was named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking three field goals in a loss to Eastern Michigan.