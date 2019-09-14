Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Syracuse TV info, watch online, radio, more

‘A lot of respect for Syracuse,’ Clemson’s Dabo Swinney says Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney talks about the upcoming game against Syracuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney talks about the upcoming game against Syracuse.

Clemson will continue play in the 2019 season when it hosts Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-Syracuse game on?

Who: No. 1 Clemson (2-0) at Syracuse (1-1)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Watch on TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)

Where: Carrier Dome (49,057) in Syracuse, New York

Series history: Clemson leads the overall series 5-2

Last meeting: Clemson won 27-23 at Death Valley on Sept. 29, 2018

Live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 108/XM 194

Weather: Dome (No A/C)

What’s at stake

1. Clemson can earn its 18th consecutive win with a victory, which would set a new school record for the longest winning streak in school history.

2. Clemson enters as a 28-point favorite, and if the Tigers win by 14 or more points it will mark the 13th consecutive win by 14 points or more. That streak would tie for the fifth-longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

3. Clemson is attempting to push its winning streak in Saturday games to 32, which would extend the longest Saturday winning streak in school history. Clemson’s current 31-game run of consecutive Saturday victories is the longest active streak in the country.

The teams, by the numbers (2018)





CU SU Points/Game 38 22 Opp. Points/Game 12 31.5 Yds. Rushing/Game 266 131 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 105 175 Yds. Pass/Game 244.5 253 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 186.5 267 Avg. Yds./Game 510.5 384 Opp. Total Yds/Game 291.5 442

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is due for a breakout game after getting off to a slow start. Lawrence could explode against a Syracuse defense that allowed 63 points to Maryland last week.

2. Tigers freshman receiver Joseph Ngata has been described as a stud by the coaching staff. Ngata only has two catches on the season through the first two weeks, but he has all of the talent to be a difference maker.

3. This is a big week for Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman. The sophomore is making his first career road start and Syracuse has two very good defensive ends.

Syracuse players to watch

1. Defensive end Kendall Coleman has eight tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks through the first two weeks of the season and knows how to create pressure up front. Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott believes with Coleman and Alton Robinson Syracuse has two of the best defensive ends the Tigers will face all year.

2. Safety Andre Cisco was a freshman All-American in 2018 and is off to a strong start this season. He already has two interceptions for the Orange, along with 15 tackles.

3. Receiver Trishton Jackson had to sit out last season after transferring from Michigan State but has impressed through his first two games with the Orange. Jackson, who started four games at Michigan State in 2017, leads the Orange with 10 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector)

WR - Justyn Ross (Cornell Powell, Frank Ladson Jr.)

WR - Diondre Overton or Amari Rodgers (T.J. Chase, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Chandler Reeves)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki or Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS - Patrick Phibbs (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick (Will Swinney)

KOR - Derion Kendrick and Joseph Ngata