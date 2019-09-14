Carolinas college football roundup: Coastal Carolina defense shuts down Norfolk State

Adrian Jones talks about the fourth quarter against Bowie State. The Shaw University football team became unglued in the fourth quarter against Bowie State, as two blocked punts led to touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Shaw University football team became unglued in the fourth quarter against Bowie State, as two blocked punts led to touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Coastal Carolina’s smothering defense held Norfolk State to two first downs in the opening three quarters, as the Chanticleers rolled to a 46-7 victory over the visiting Spartans on Saturday afternoon.

Coastal Carolina’s offense, meanwhile, scored two touchdowns and a field goal off the defense’s big plays.

The Chanticleers (2-1) piled up 521 yards of total offense and 30 first downs and held Norfolk State (1-2), an FCS team from the MEAC, to 117 yards and five first downs. The Spartans had only 66 yards of total offense through the opening three quarters.

Coastal Carolina built a 9-0 lead in the first quarter on a Massimo Biscardi field goal and a 1-yard touchdown run by Reese White. The Chanticleers intercepted a Juwan Carter pass on Norfolk State’s next possession, and it led to a 32-yard Biscardi field goal.

The Spartans cut the deficit to 12-7 at the 9:20 mark of the second quarter, scoring on a 4-yard pass from Carter to Anthony Williams.

Coastal Carolina’s defense set up the next score, as the Chanticleers pressured Norfolk State punter Ryan Richter, forcing a short punt that gave Coastal Carolina the ball at the Spartans’ 34. Four players later, Bryce Carpenter connected with tight end Isaiah Likely on an 8-yard touchdown pass, and the Chanticleers took a 19-7 lead at the half.

Coastal Carolina intercepted another Carter pass on Norfolk State’s first series of the third quarter, and it led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Jacqez Hairston.

The Chanticleers’ final score came with 6:09 remaining, on a 7-yard pass from Grayson McCall, a freshman quarterback from Indian Trail Porter Ridge High, to Jai Williams. McCall completed all three pass attempts for 30 yards on the drive.

The game was halted for a little more than a half-hour in the third quarter due to lightning.

Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Virginia Union 11

The visiting Bears, ranked No. 21 in the NCAA Division 2 poll, toppled a Virginia Union team that had knocked off FCS foe Hampton last week.

Dareke Young, a junior running back from Middle Creek High in Apex, scored three consecutive touchdowns for Lenoir-Rhyne (2-0) — two on short runs and the other on a 16-yard pass from quarterback Grayson Willingham.

Willingham, a junior from Weddington High, completed 10 of 21 passes for 131 yards in the game.

Virginia Union (1-1) jumped to a 3-0 lead, but the Bears went ahead for good on a 1-yard run by Ameen Stevens late in the second quarter. Lenoir-Rhyne got two more scores before the half, on runs of 2 and 8 yards by Young.

Young’s touchdown reception came in the third quarter.

Mars Hill 46, St. Augustine’s 14

Sophomore Jimmy Urzua passed for four touchdowns, and the host Lions rolled to their first victory after an opening loss.

St. Augustine’s (1-1) was outgained 420 to 224 in total yards. Mars Hill built a 14-0 lead, but the Falcons tied the game with a pair of second-quarter scores — on a 9-yard pass from Jalen Jones to Goldsboro’s Joe Baker, and a 3-yard run by Jeremiah Miller.

But the Lions pulled away with two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the half. Urzua threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Chris Cayo, and Craig Rucker ran 1 yard for another score.

