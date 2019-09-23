Scouting South Carolina’s next opponent: Kentucky

What went wrong in USC loss to Missouri? Coach Muschamp explains South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp explains what went wrong for the Gamecocks football team against the Missouri Tigers in a 34-14 loss. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp explains what went wrong for the Gamecocks football team against the Missouri Tigers in a 34-14 loss.

Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) at South Carolina (1-3, 0-2 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Three storylines

1. Following the loss to Alabama on Sept. 14, South Carolina said it was going to come out as a “desperate” and “hungry” team against Missouri. So what’s that make the Gamecocks a week later? USC, about to face a team it hasn’t beat in a half-decade, is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start to SEC play since 2015.

2. The SEC’s only battle of 0-2 teams has more on the line than the Gamecocks or Wildcats cracking the league win column. South Carolina is trying to snap a dreaded five-game losing streak to Kentucky. The Wildcats haven’t had a lot go good for them in recent weeks, but you can bet they’ll walk into Williams-Brice Stadium without much intimidation. Recent ownership of this series is a point of pride.

3. Which Ryan Hilinski shows up? South Carolina’s freshman quarterback didn’t fare well in his first road start at Missouri, but now Hilinski’s back home, where he threw for a combined 606 yards and four touchdowns against Charleston Southern and Alabama. UK is yielding 246 passing yards a game.

Three Kentucky players to watch

1. Kash Daniel is as polarizing as SEC players come in 2019. The Kentucky linebacker was held out of the starting lineup Saturday at Mississippi State for his alleged twist of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s ankle the previous week. Daniel was ejected for targeting during last season’s South Carolina game.

2. After an injury to Terry Wilson, Kentucky has turned to Sawyer Smith at quarterback. The Troy transfer is 0-2 as a starter with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

3. Like he was for a lot of SEC defenses, Benny Snell was a thorn in South Carolina’s side. But Snell’s no longer in UK’s backfield, leaving the spotlight for Asim Rose. The junior running back is coming off a nine-carry, 105-yard showing in the Mississippi State loss.