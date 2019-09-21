Clemson pounds Charlotte, earns 19th consecutive win

Clemson’s Travis Etienne, right, rushes out of the tackle of Charlotte’s Alex Highsmith, with blocking help from Jackson Carman (79) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. AP

Dabo Swinney did his best to hype up Charlotte as a team that was capable of “embarrassing” Clemson on Saturday.

Instead, the Tigers used the game as another opportunity to show off their embarrassment of riches.

Clemson led 24-0 less than 16 minutes into the game and easily handled Charlotte 52-10 to earn its 19th consecutive victory. The Tigers (4-0, 2-0) will play at North Carolina (2-2, 1-0) next week.

Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence played only three series, leading the Tigers to two touchdowns and a field goal before giving way to Chase Brice.

Lawrence completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including a perfect strike to Tee Higgins for a 58-yard score on Clemson’s second play from scrimmage.

The Tigers had three quarterbacks play extended minutes with Lawrence, Chase Brice and Taisun Phommachanh all getting plenty of opportunities. Brice completed 5 of 7 passes for 85 yards, including a beautiful 37-yard touchdown strike to Joseph Ngata. Quarterbacks Ben Batson and Patrick McClure also saw action late in the fourth quarter.

Clemson’s top two running backs, Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon, each had touchdown runs. Etienne had 61 yards on 11 carries, while Dixon rushed eight times for 58 yards.

Defensively the Tigers put together another strong performance, holding Charlotte to 216 total yards. Clemson was balanced offensively, rushing for 235 yards and passing for 231.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: K’Von Wallace dropped an interception on Charlotte’s second drive of the game. He made up for it four plays later. Wallace picked off Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds and returned the interception 64 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a quick 14-0 lead.

Play of the game: Trevor Lawrence was criticized for his play against Syracuse after throwing a couple of interceptions. He had no such issues Saturday night. Lawrence’s first pass of the game was a perfect 58-yard bomb to Tigers star Tee Higgins, who caught the pass in stride and jogged into the end zone.

Stat of the game: 3: Clemson had three players record the first touchdowns of their career — K’Von Wallace, Joseph Ngata and Michel Dukes.

OBSERVATIONS

Justyn Ross was banged up last week: Clemson announced moments before the start of the game that Justyn Ross would be available if needed but that the Tigers were going to try to hold him with a hip injury. Clemson obviously didn’t need Ross against the 49ers.

Clemson was committed to playing as many players as possible: The Tigers had 110 players get in the game, which is a school record. Will Swinney caught a pass in the second quarter and Drew Swinney added a reception late in the game.

Swinney was not happy with Derion Kendrick: Clemson’s starting cornerback allowed Charlotte to keep a drive alive in the fourth quarter when he was flagged for a personal foul. Swinney lit into Kendrick on the sideline for several seconds.

NEXT

Who: No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 2-0) at UNC (2-2, 1-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Kenan Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

TV: ESPN or ABC

Charlotte 0 3 7 0 — 10 Clemson 17 21 7 7 — 52

First Quarter

CLE—Higgins 58 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 13:35

CLE—K.Wallace 65 interception return (Potter kick), 10:24

CLE—FG Potter 22, 5:03

Second Quarter

CLE—Powell 2 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 14:56

CLE—Etienne 2 run (Potter kick), 8:31

CHA—FG Cruz 24, 4:27

CLE—Dixon 1 run (Potter kick), 1:24

Third Quarter

CLE—Ngata 37 pass from Brice (Sawicki kick), 9:51

CHA—Reynolds 8 run (Cruz kick), 4:53

Fourth Quarter

CLE—Dukes 24 run (Sawicki kick), 6:12

CHA CLE First downs 11 27 Rushes-yards 39-153 39-235 Passing 63 231 Comp-Att-Int 8-19-1 17-25-1 Return Yards 10 34 Punts-Avg. 8-36.37 2-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 11-106 5-42 Time of Possession 34:27 25:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Charlotte, LeMay 18-81, McAllister 8-36, Reynolds 6-19, Elder 1-10, Finger 3-10, Kean 3-(minus 3). Clemson, Etienne 11-61, Dixon 8-58, Dukes 4-46, Mellusi 6-30, Phommachanh 2-19, McClure 2-12, Rencher 2-6, Batson 1-5, Brice 3-(minus 2).

PASSING—Charlotte, Kean 2-3-0-20, Reynolds 6-16-1-43. Clemson, Lawrence 7-9-0-94, Brice 5-7-0-85, Phommachanh 5-9-1-52.

RECEIVING—Charlotte, Finger 2-14, LeMay 2-7, Dollar 1-15, Henderson 1-11, Ringwood 1-10, Elder 1-6. Clemson, Ngata 3-62, W.Swinney 2-24, Higgins 1-58, Price 1-19, Overton 1-18, D.Swinney 1-11, Groomes 1-8, W.Brown 1-8, Dixon 1-7, Ladson 1-6, Br.Spector 1-5, Chalk 1-3, Powell 1-2, Rodgers 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.