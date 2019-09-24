Charlotte 49ers football program can still reach most of its goals this season

Safety Denzel Johnson #14 of the Clemson Tigers trips up running back Aaron McAllister #5 of the Charlotte 49ers during their football game at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Mike Comer/Getty Images/TNS) TNS

The “weekend” part of the Charlotte 49ers’ football schedule has ended. Now the “work week” begins.

That was the feel Tuesday at the 49ers’ weekly press gathering, as the team prepares to open Conference USA action Saturday in its 3:30 p.m. homecoming game against Florida Atlantic.

Charlotte (2-2) got its nonconference games out of the way early this season, and the remaining eight contests will be against league foes.

The nonconference schedule included some glamour — games against defending national champion Clemson and local rival Appalachian State — but head coach Will Healy and his team say meeting most of their goals will be determined in what happens the rest of the way.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Our goals — winning a conference championship, playing in a bowl game — they’re still in front of us,” Healy said.

When asked if he was happy with a 2-2 record at this point, Healy responded, “No! I wanted to be 4-0. Our goal always is to be undefeated. But we have a lot left in this season.”

“In a way, we’re 0-0,” 49ers’ offensive offensive tackle Cameron Clark said. “This is our time.”

Clark said that in the remaining eight games, there are no secrets in the scouting reports.

“We know the players on the other teams, and they know us,” he said. “We know what each other will do. We just line up against each other and play.”

Over the final 10 weeks of the regular season, the 49ers will play four home and four road conference games, with open dates Oct. 5 (next Saturday) and Nov. 16.

Clemson takeaway: 49ers’ quarterback Chris Reynolds said there were lessons learned from Saturday night’s 52-10 loss at top-ranked Clemson.

“Whether you win or lose, you learn something,” said Reynolds, who was held to 6-of-16 passing with one interception that was returned for a touchdown. “For me, I might have forced a few things early. I’ll hope to grow from that.”

Thanking the fans: Healy said he was especially appreciative of the 49er fans who followed the team to Clemson. About 2,500 Charlotte supporters made the trip and were among the 81,000 fans at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“They filled two sections, and I thought that was great,” Healy said. “I would’ve loved to give them a little more to cheer about.”

“Now we’re at home, for homecoming,” he added. “I hope we can pack the place.”

Injury update: Healy didn’t sound optimistic Tuesday about the possible return of standout linebacker Jeff Gemmell against Florida Atlantic. “I’m not sure,” Healy said. “At this point, we’re preparing our backups.”

Gemmell suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago in the 49ers’ 52-17 victory over UMass. Luke Martin, a junior, started in place of Gemmell against Clemson and was credited with two tackles.

An old friend: Florida Atlantic’s defensive coordinator is a familiar face to 49er players. Glenn Spencer served in the same role last year for Charlotte. He left the 49ers to join FAU head coach Lane Kiffin’s staff when Charlotte replaced former coach Brad Lambert with Healy at the end of last season.

“You can see some familiarities,” Reynolds said, comparing this year’s Owls’ defense with Charlotte’s defense last year. “He’s got them playing hard.”

“But we’ve got to focus on what we have to do,” Reynolds added. “We can’t focus on what they’re doing.”