Appalachian State Mountaineers hit new a peak, but worry about the valleys

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shouts in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina, in Boone, N.C. No. 24 Appalachian State are ranked for the second time ever. They take on Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) AP

Another week, another new high for the Appalachian State football program.

But with a nationally televised game approaching Saturday, the Mountaineers’ head coach and several top players are working to remind one another that football fame can be fleeting.

The Mountaineers, fresh off their 52-7 rout of UL Monroe in Saturday’s homecoming game, climbed to No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

It’s the first time Appalachian State, or any Sun Belt Conference team, has been nationally ranked for more than one week. And it’s the highest-ever ranking for a Sun Belt team.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz says the Mountaineers’ foe Saturday, South Alabama, won’t be awed by it all.

“They’re backed into a corner,” Drinkwitz said, referring to the Jaguars’ 0-3 conference mark and 1-6 overall record. “They’re a dangerous team. And that (our ranking) won’t give us any extra points.”

Drinkwitz and his staff, along with leading players, have reminded the team since early last week that the Mountaineers can’t get wrapped up in the noise that surrounds a national ranking.

A year ago, Appalachian State reached No. 25 in the AP poll and lost by three touchdowns five days later at Georgia Southern.

“Like coach Drink said, do it better than it’s been done before,” safety Josh Thomas said. “That’s the main thing our team always focuses on.

“Last year, I think we had a really good team, but it was small things that kept us from going to the next level.”

Quarterback Zac Thomas added: “I mean, you saw what happened last year when we first got ranked. We got embarrassed at Georgia Southern.”

Thomas says the Mountaineers are trying not to “let the news get too big for your head.”

Drinkwitz sounds like a coach who is growing tired of the talk about rankings. When a reporter changed the topic during a Monday news conference and said he wanted to ask about South Alabama, Drinkwitz said, “Oh, good!”

“It’s not that we’re not excited,” Drinkwitz says. “It’s just not a focus for us.”

Looking for depth: Drinkwitz says one goal for the Mountaineers is to get more players into the game. “I’ve been challenging the staff to create quality depth,” he says. “We need to develop a third and fourth running back, for example.”

Drinkwitz says his team will not have a bye week the rest of the season and could need quality reserves when players start getting banged up.

Confidence, not cockiness: Drinkwitz was asked earlier this week how to keep players confident, but not over-confident. “When you’re playing at a high level and have the rankings, it can become a matter of ‘What can I get out of this’ ” he said. “We’re all about the team, the team, the team. As long as we play like that, I don’t worry about cockiness.”

“O” line recognition: Appalachian State’s offensive line has been named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. That honor is given to about 15 of the top offensive lines in FBS. The Mountaineers rank in the top 25 nationally in rushing yards per game and fewest sacks allowed.

Among other teams named to the honor roll are Alabama, Charlotte, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle