Appalachian State football remains unbeaten with win over South Alabama

Appalachian State wide receiver Sean Horton (20) and teammates celebrate a blocked field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett) AP

Appalachian State head football coach Eli Drinkwitz said his team’s offense needed some time “to find itself.”

The Mountaineers’ defense gave them the whole afternoon to do that.

Appalachian State held host South Alabama to 2 yards offense on its first six possessions, and the offense eventually came around in a 30-3 Sun Belt Conference victory.

The victory kept the 21st-ranked Mountaineers unbeaten (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) as they head toward a Halloween showdown with old nemesis Georgia Southern.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I thought our defense played unbelievable today and held them in check all game,” Drinkwitz said.

Late in the third quarter, South Alabama had only 43 yards of total offense in 32 plays. The Jaguars finished with 139 yards, while ASU totaled 445.

The defense totaled three sacks, Elijah Diarrassouba recovered a fumble, and Demetrius Taylor had another big game with a blocked field goal.

Offensively, Marcus Williams rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Zac Thomas passed for 132 yards.

The Mountaineers did not turn the ball over.

Next up for Appalachian State is Thursday night’s game in Boone against Georgia Southern. A year ago, the Eagles beat the Mountaineers by 20 points — five days after Appalachian State was nationally ranked for the first time as an FBS team.