Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow hauls in first NFL touchdown

Oakland Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow runs before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) AP

Hunter Renfrow caught 15 touchdowns during his time at Clemson. He recorded his first one in the NFL on Sunday.

The Oakland Raiders rookie receiver caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Houston to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

Renfrow entered the game with 14 catches for 115 yards on the season before his career-long 65-yard reception on Sunday.

The game features plenty of former Clemson stars, including Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell and Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Watson answered Renfrow’s touchdown reception with a touchdown pass late in the first quarter to tie the game at 7. Oakland entered Sunday’s game with a 3-3 record, while the Texans are 4-3 on the year.

Hunter Renfrow breaks a tackle and runs 65 yards for his first career TD! @Raiders @renfrowhunter #OAKvsHOU



: CBS

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/a16R5wPShJ pic.twitter.com/osDzFqPYhq — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019