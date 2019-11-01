The kids are alright: Gamecock newcomers come up big in easy exhibition win

The future is here for South Carolina women’s basketball, and it’s off to a smooth start, as the Gamecocks rolled past North Georgia in their exhibition Friday night, 112-48.

All four of of the five-star freshmen Dawn Staley brought to USC scored in double figures on the evening, and they helped fuel an energetic defensive attack that wreaked havoc and forced 25 turnovers against their Division II opponent.

Two newcomers, guard Zia Cooke and forward Aliyah Boston, were included in the starting lineup, and quickly made an impact, accounting for six of the Gamecocks’ first 11 points. Cooke wound up leading the team with 18 points, while Boston came close to a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, veteran Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, coming off an offseason in which she briefly entered the transfer portal, came out on a mission, recording seven points, six rebounds and two assists in the first quarter alone. She finished the game with 11 points and eight rebounds, sitting most of the second half.

And the defense, which Staley had praised during the preseason as energetic and aggressive, was lock-down, especially early. North Georgia didn’t score for the game’s first five minutes and looked flustered as the Gamecocks attacked with a variety of defensive looks, including some presses that led to 30 fast-break points.

The freshmen played a large role in that defensive dominance — Boston had five blocks and two steals, Cooke had two early steals and guard Brea Beal had a pair of each.

Meanwhile, USC’s fourth top-rated freshman, forward Laeticia Amihere, was on a minutes limit and in a knee brace after coming back from injury. But she was efficient in her time on the floor, collecting 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and six rebounds.

Veteran point guard Tyasha Harris, junior guard Lele Grissett and sophomore Victaria Saxton all scored in double figures as well, with Grissett getting all 16 of her points in the second half. After North Georgia put up a surprisingly competitive second quarter, the Gamecocks reasserted themselves to start the third, outscoring the Nighthawks 30-12 in that period to end any hint of drama.

As the bigger, stronger team, South Carolina crushed North Georgia down low, scoring 70 points in the paint and adding 24 more on free throws that mostly came as the Nighthawks fouled the Gamecocks in the post. That led to a 55.8% shooting percentage for USC, as the team made 24 of 28 layups and attempted just six 3-pointers before the fourth quarter.

NEXT

Who: No. 8 South Carolina vs. Alabama State

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN